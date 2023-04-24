LGIM head of active equities Gavin Launder retires

In a LinkedIn post, he said Monday 17 April was his last day at the company.

Launder Joined LGIM in 2007 and served as head of active equities and senior fund manager, active strategies for UK and Europe.

He managed the L&G European Unit trust, the UK Growth trust and the UK Select fund alongside three other European equity strategies and a UK property fund.

Before joining LGIM, he worked as an equity analyst and portfolio manager at BlueBay Asset Management.

Launder said: "[I] started at [LGIM at] the beginning of the Global Financial Crisis and never stopped being interesting! Some very good years and then there were some when you just fought to get to the year end in one piece.

"More importantly, LGIM has proved to have been a very good place to be over the period - it has proved to be the safe harbour that I had hoped in 2007, which allowed me to deal with a number of serious medical issues without worrying about ‘other things'."

He added his decision brings to a close his 38-year career in capital markets and equity investment, deeming the nearly four decades a "truly fantastic ride".

A spokesperson for LGIM said: "After nearly 16 years with LGIM, we can confirm that Gavin Launder is leaving the company as of April 2023. Portfolio management responsibilities for the funds Gavin previously managed, have been assumed by Robert White, Camilla Ayling and Stuart Briscoe respectively.

"We thank Gavin for his personal and professional contribution to LGIM's active strategies offering and wish him well for the future. Colin Reedie, head of active strategies at LGIM continues to lead our active strategies team, which consists of 62 sector experts and analysts providing equity, debt and stewardship expertise."