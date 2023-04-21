LGIM partners with Verisk Maplecroft to develop sovereign ESG index funds

Legal & General Investment Management has partnered with Verisk Maplecroft to develop a new suite of sovereign ESG index funds.

Yesterday (20 April), LGIM said they would be working with the global risk analytics firm to allow investors to help address the climate emergency, protect human rights and foster sustainable development in their sovereign investing.

Index providers have struggled to properly evaluate sovereigns from an ESG rating perspective, but the firm argued that governments were "either directly responsible for, or ultimately guarantee, almost all aspects of ESG".

Verisk Maplecroft said that their sovereign ESG analytics draw on "thousands" of various geospatial, unstructured, structured and expert-scored indicators, then uses proprietary modelling techniques.

It added that it had found that ESG factors are "increasingly relevant" to market pricing, either directly or through indicating risks and opportunities.

Lee Collins, head of index fixed income at LGIM, said: "We have exciting plans to develop new LGIM-designed Sovereign ESG Index funds, driven by Verisk Maplecroft's data.

"There are an increasingly large set of clients who would like to see deeper ESG integration for sovereign debt. It is an opportunity to create indices consistent with clients' values and this collaboration will help us achieve that."

