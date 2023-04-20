'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

The decision has been deemed a 'milestone moment for investors, who finally have some answers and accountability'

The move should be cause of "significant relief" for investors, according to Ryan Hughes, head of investment partnerships at AJ Bell, noting investors have been "very patiently waiting for some form of compensation".

He added it has now been 1,417 days since WEIF was suspended on 3 June 2019, the closure of which was announced on 15 October 2019, with formal winding down procedures beginning in January 2020.

The redress would return investors 77p on the pound.

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

Dzmitry Lipski, head of fund research at interactive investor, echoed Hugh's sentiment, arguing the decision on the redress was a "milestone moment for investors, who finally have some answers [and] accountability".

The FCA found the failings in the oversight and operation of the fund by authorised corporate director Link Fund Solutions resulted in "serious detriment for those investors who remained in the fund from September 2018", Hughes added.

He continued: "Essentially, poor liquidity management meant investors in the fund were left with disproportionately high exposure to illiquid assets, which ultimately brought down the fund as it could no longer repay investors who wanted to sell their holdings.

"The scale of this illiquidity can still be seen today with some assets remaining unsold nearly four years later."

However, Gina Miller, founding partner of SCM Direct and co-founder of the True & Fair Campaign, said it was "nothing short of a pure scandal" that investors have waited so long and will not be refunded in full.

She also turned her attention to the FCA: "The FCA refuses to either give a firm end date to its slow moving trainwreck of an investigation let alone investigate its own role in this scandal.

"It is our strongly held view that had the FCA bothered to open the Woodford 2015 annual report and accounts (and every annual accounts thereafter), this scandal would never have happened.

"The FCA is simply not fit for purpose and needs to be replaced and reformed urgently. Until then, the FCA will simply stand for Failing Consumers Annually."

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

The FCA and Link Group have agreed on an up to £235m payout, but this is dependent on the successful sale of Link Fund Solutions to Waystone for between £110m and £140m, which is set to complete in October 2023.

The total compensation amount will also include a voluntary contribution of £60m from Link Group, although the FCA acknowledged the company "did not have any involvement in Link Fund Solution's role as ACD of WEIF".

This means there are still "further hurdles to overcome", according to Hughes, although it must be assumed "the FCA has a strong level of confidence that the sale of the business will go through", adding it would be a surprise if Woodford investors did not approve the deal given how long the "sorry saga" has dragged on for.

Jonathan Purle, regulatory consultant at Purle Consulting and former head of compliance at investment platform Bestinvest, told Investment Week the FCA has "secured a slightly better result than they did with Capita over Arch Cru and Connaught, where they pushed for the liability onto smaller adviser firms".

He added: "There seems to have been some good use of regulatory leverage here. Arguably, the wider Link Group could have hidden behind limited liability for LFS but would probably have experienced difficulty from regulators around the world had it done that."

Judge refuses merging of Woodford lawsuits

Jason Hollands, managing director of Bestinvest, said after an "excruciatingly long wait" the FCA's announcement means an "end is in sight for the 300,000 investors who are left trapped" in the fund.

But Hollands warned investors they should now vote with their "heads rather than their hearts", since the redress amount would be greater than the value of Link Fund Solutions, meaning "LFS would almost certainly contest the enforcement in the absence of the settlement being supported".

At the same time, the FCA said its investigation was still ongoing as there are other parties in the Woodford saga who remain under scrutiny.

An FCA spokesperson said there was currently no timeframe on the conclusion of other investigations into the fund.

Hollands added: "While this will bring some form of closure, the experience has been a bruising one that that will leave a bitter taste in the mouths of many private investors."

Darius McDermott, managing director of FundCalibre, said the Woodford saga has been a "bad outcome for investors and a stain on our industry".

"Having your money tied up for that long with only dribs and drabs being returned is not a good outcome," he said. "Had you owned the FTSE 100 over that period you would have enjoyed a 24% gain - so it is as much the opportunity cost as well as the length of time and the amount of money that has been returned that has been disappointing."