Candriam promotes head of fixed income to CIO

Nicolas Forest has lead the firm's fixed income wing since 2013, having joined Candriam in 2004 as Money Market fund manager.

Forest has lead the firm's fixed income arm since 2013, having joined Candriam in 2004 as a money market fund manager.

This forms part of a string of senior management changes at Candriam: outgoing CIO Vincent Hamelink has become the firm's new CEO-elect, succeeding Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, who was appointed CEO of the firm's parent company, New York Life Investment Management.

Candriam appoints new CEO as Abou-Jaoudé departs to NYLIM

New CEO-elect Hamelink said he was "looking forward to continuing Candriam's story with [Forest] at my side", and said he had proven his qualities as a manager and leader during his tenure at Candriam already.

As CIO, Forest will oversee all of Candriam's investment platforms, including fixed income, equities, absolute return, asset allocation and sustainable investment and will be based in Brussels.

Forest said he was "honoured" to take on the position, and said he hoped to "build upon Vincent's legacy".

Philippe Noyard, currently global head of credit and deputy global head of fixed income, will take over from Forest as head of global fixed income.

Noyard has worked at Candriam since 1989, and he will be based in the Paris office.