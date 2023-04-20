Candriam promotes head of fixed income to CIO

Several senior changes

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Nicolas Forest has lead the firm's fixed income wing since 2013, having joined Candriam in 2004 as Money Market fund manager.
Image:

Nicolas Forest has lead the firm's fixed income wing since 2013, having joined Candriam in 2004 as Money Market fund manager.

Candriam has promoted its global head of fixed income Nicolas Forest to CIO, effective from 1 May.

Forest has lead the firm's fixed income arm since 2013, having joined Candriam in 2004 as a money market fund manager.

This forms part of a string of senior management changes at Candriam: outgoing CIO Vincent Hamelink has become the firm's new CEO-elect, succeeding Naïm Abou-Jaoudé, who was appointed CEO of the firm's parent company, New York Life Investment Management.

Candriam appoints new CEO as Abou-Jaoudé departs to NYLIM

New CEO-elect Hamelink said he was "looking forward to continuing Candriam's story with [Forest] at my side", and said he had proven his qualities as a manager and leader during his tenure at Candriam already.

As CIO, Forest will oversee all of Candriam's investment platforms, including fixed income, equities, absolute return, asset allocation and sustainable investment and will be based in Brussels.

Forest said he was "honoured" to take on the position, and said he hoped to "build upon Vincent's legacy".

Philippe Noyard, currently global head of credit and deputy global head of fixed income, will take over from Forest as head of global fixed income.

Noyard has worked at Candriam since 1989, and he will be based in the Paris office.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

De La Rue chair Kevin Loosemore quits

Most read
01

The Woodford saga is far from over

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
02

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
03

abrdn eyes split of private equity arm to attract bids - reports

20 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Number of top-performing funds increases fourfold in Q1 2023

20 April 2023 • 2 min read
05

'End is in sight' for Woodford investors after 'excruciatingly long wait'

20 April 2023 • 4 min read
06

Sale of Link Fund Solutions to comprise majority of Woodford redress

20 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot