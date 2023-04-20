Invesco appoints interim global ESG head as Cathrine de Coninck-Lopez exits

Her departure comes nearly six years after she joined the firm in September 2017 after nine years at Columbia Threadneedle.

Her departure comes nearly six years after she joined the firm in September 2017, after nine years at Columbia Threadneedle.

She took on global responsibility for Invesco's ESG practice in September 2019. Prior to this role, she spent two years as head of ESG for Invesco's Henley Investment Centre.

Yelton has worked at Invesco for nearly four years, most recently working as head of ESG client strategies. He joined the firm from Oppenheimer Funds, where he served as director of ESG and impact investing.

Stephanie Butcher, senior managing director and co-head of investments, said de Coninck-Lopez will be working with Yelton to "ensure a smooth transition".

She thanked her for her commitment and leadership during her tenure and wished her success in her new role, which has not yet been determined.

"Invesco has been growing its ESG team as well as its active and passive ESG product offering for many years to meet the objectives of clients across the world," she said.

"Invesco is committed to being a resource and partner for our clients on ESG and sustainability, and we look forward to expanding our capabilities and products to meet the ever-growing ESG needs and objectives of our clients."

The firm's investment teams are supported by 29 dedicated ESG professionals globally, including in the United Kingdom, the United States, Hong Kong, and India, with focus on a wide range of asset classes in public and private markets.