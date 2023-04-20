FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

An FCA spokesperson said there was currently no timeframe on the conclusion of other investigations into the fund.

In a statement yesterday evening (19 April), the FCA revealed it had agreed a redress payment of up to £235m for investors trapped in the former WEIF.

This payment would end the regulator's enforcement action against Link Fund Solutions, it said, though there were still "other parties" under investigation over the collapse of Woodford's fund.

The £235m payment would be partially funded by the sale of Link Fund Solutions and some associated entities to Waystone Group.

In an Australian stock exchange announcement today (20 April), Link Group confirmed it had reached a conditional agreement of between £110m and £140m.

The deal will exclude its Luxembourg and Swiss entities, as well as any Woodford-related liabilities, and is set to be completed by October this year.

Meriel Hodgson-Teall, partner at law firm Leigh Day - which is representing a group claim against Link Fund Solutions - said the team is "urgently considering this latest announcement from Link".

'Critical mistakes'

In its statement, the FCA accused Link Fund Solutions of making "critical mistakes and errors" in managing WEIF's liquidity, leading to the fund failing to have a "reasonable and appropriate liquidity profile" from September 2018.

Approximately £298m had been lost from the failures in liquidity management when the fund was shuttered in 2019, the FCA said, with more than 300,000 investors still yet to be made whole.

This means that with the up to £235m payment, the most investors will get back is 77p on the pound.

Link said that details of the scheme would be sent out "in due course", adding that it expected further details to be sent out in July 2023.

The contributions made by Link Group were voluntary, the FCA said, as Link Group said it had "no legal responsibility for the obligations of Link Fund Solutions", including losses caused to investors in Woodford. The firm added it had cooperated throughout the investigation.

The scheme is subject to a vote by claimants, requiring at least 75% of creditors by value and at least 50% of the number of investors who vote in person or by proxy.

If the scheme is not accepted, the FCA will proceed with its enforcement case against Link Fund Solutions, which has itself asserted would be "fully contested".

This would include a proposed £50m financial penalty on LFS, which is currently not being enforced in order to ensure the maximum available redress for investors.

Therese Chambers, executive director of enforcement and market oversight at the FCA, said: "The FCA's investigation raised serious concerns about Link Fund Solutions' management of the liquidity of the Woodford Equity Income Fund.

"LFS's actions appear to have caused significant losses for those investors who remained in the fund when it was suspended.

"We believe the proposed scheme offers investors the best chance to obtain a better outcome than might be achieved by any other means and it is in the investors' interests they be given the chance to consider it."

Full details of the FCA findings will be available "as early as possible in the fourth quarter of 2023".