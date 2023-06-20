Impax appoints portfolio manager to Asia funds

Based in Hong Kong, Bishnoi joins from Macquarie Asset Management, where he worked as a portfolio manager on its Asian Progress fund

Joining in October 2023, Bishnoi will work with Oscar Yang, who co-manages the funds.

He will succeed Kirsteen Morrison, who has been interim co-portfolio manager on both strategies since David Li died in October 2022.

Based in Hong Kong, Bishnoi joins from Macquarie Asset Management, where he worked as a portfolio manager on its Asian Progress fund. Prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst at Macquarie, focusing on Asian thematic investments.

Yang said: "We are delighted to welcome Manish to the team in Hong Kong. Manish's formidable industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the market will ensure we continue to build on our competitive edge."

Bishnoi added: "The Asia Pacific region is home to many of the companies that are developing the leading solutions that are driving the transition to a more sustainable economy. Impax has a deep heritage in investing in this space and it is an honour to join the growing Asian team."