Impax appoints portfolio manager to Asia funds

Manish Bishnoi

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Based in Hong Kong, Bishnoi joins from Macquarie Asset Management, where he worked as a portfolio manager on its Asian Progress fund
Image:

Based in Hong Kong, Bishnoi joins from Macquarie Asset Management, where he worked as a portfolio manager on its Asian Progress fund

Impax Asset Management has appointed Manish Bishnoi as portfolio manager to the firm’s Asian Environmental and Asian Opportunities strategies.

Joining in October 2023, Bishnoi will work with Oscar Yang, who co-manages the funds.

He will succeed Kirsteen Morrison, who has been interim co-portfolio manager on both strategies since David Li died in October 2022.

Based in Hong Kong, Bishnoi joins from Macquarie Asset Management, where he worked as a portfolio manager on its Asian Progress fund. Prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst at Macquarie, focusing on Asian thematic investments.

Yang said: "We are delighted to welcome Manish to the team in Hong Kong. Manish's formidable industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the market will ensure we continue to build on our competitive edge."

Bishnoi added: "The Asia Pacific region is home to many of the companies that are developing the leading solutions that are driving the transition to a more sustainable economy. Impax has a deep heritage in investing in this space and it is an honour to join the growing Asian team."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Senior Reporter

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Monks investment trust acknowledge 'mistakes' led to a 'disappointing outcome'

Franklin Templeton hires former professional footballer to distribution team

More on Fund managers

Investors have until 11 August to accept the deal, but this cohort of shareholders have constantly protested that the deal was not in GAM’s best interests.
Fund managers

GAM shareholders call for extraordinary general meeting to replace board

Call for alternative business plan

Eve Maddock-Jones
Eve Maddock-Jones
clock 08 June 2023 • 2 min read
An FCA spokesperson said there was currently no timeframe on the conclusion of other investigations into the fund.
Fund managers

FCA agrees up to £235m Woodford payout as settlement of Link Fund Solutions investigation

Direction of litigation uncertain

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 20 April 2023 • 3 min read
Investor documents were rewritten to downplay the risky nature of Structured Alpha investments.
Fund managers

Allianz hit with $6bn fine over fund manager fraud

Misled investors on risky investments

Christopher Marchant
clock 23 May 2022 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Franklin Templeton hires former professional footballer to distribution team

20 June 2023 • 1 min read
02

Monks investment trust acknowledge 'mistakes' led to a 'disappointing outcome'

20 June 2023 • 2 min read
03

Allianz GI's Riddell: Looming credit meltdown risks creating corporate bond fund illiquidity shock

20 June 2023 • 3 min read
04

Crispin Odey no longer regulated to deal directly with clients

20 June 2023 • 1 min read
05

Odey AM and Brook AM funds remain open despite outflows as high as 33%

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
06

Bank of England poised to continue hiking rates as inflation looms large

19 June 2023 • 3 min read
22 Jun
United Kingdom
Conference

Fixed Income Market Focus - June 2023

Register now
Trustpilot