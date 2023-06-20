Impax appoints portfolio manager to Asia funds

Impax Asset Management has appointed Manish Bishnoi as portfolio manager to the firm’s Asian Environmental and Asian Opportunities strategies.
Joining in October 2023, Bishnoi will work with Oscar Yang, who co-manages the funds.
He will succeed Kirsteen Morrison, who has been interim co-portfolio manager on both strategies since David Li died in October 2022.
Based in Hong Kong, Bishnoi joins from Macquarie Asset Management, where he worked as a portfolio manager on its Asian Progress fund. Prior to that, he was a senior investment analyst at Macquarie, focusing on Asian thematic investments.
Yang said: "We are delighted to welcome Manish to the team in Hong Kong. Manish's formidable industry experience and in-depth knowledge of the market will ensure we continue to build on our competitive edge."
Bishnoi added: "The Asia Pacific region is home to many of the companies that are developing the leading solutions that are driving the transition to a more sustainable economy. Impax has a deep heritage in investing in this space and it is an honour to join the growing Asian team."