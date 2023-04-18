Government expands Economic Advisory Council with former BoE economist

Today (18 April), Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that Haldane would be joining the council along with Anna Valero and Jonathan Symonds.

The council, which provides independent, expert advice on economic policy to the government, was set up in October last year. Current members include Karen Ward, chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management and Rupert Harrison, multi-asset portfolio manager for BlackRock.

Haldane currently works as chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts and is chair of the Levelling up Advisory Council. He began at the Bank of England in 1989, eventually taking on the role of chief economist for seven years until his resignation in 2021.

Valero is a senior policy fellow at the London School of Economics Centre for Economic Performance, as well as an associate of the Grantham Research Institute on climate change.

Symonds currently works as chair of GSK, having served as chair of HSBC Bank, CFO of Novartis, partner and managing director of Goldman Sachs and CFO of AstraZeneca, among other roles.

The new appointments bring the membership of the council to seven, with the next meeting scheduled for later in the spring.

Hunt said: "I am delighted to announce three new members of the Economic Advisory Council who collectively have decades of economic experience across the private and public sector.

"Economic growth is essential to our long-term prospects and in the face of global headwinds, this council plays a critical role in helping our economy meet these challenges."