Government expands Economic Advisory Council with former BoE economist

Andy Haldane

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane. Image: Bank of England
Image:

Former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane. Image: Bank of England

The government has expanded its Economic Advisory Council with three appointments, including former Bank of England chief economist Andy Haldane.

Today (18 April), Chancellor Jeremy Hunt said that Haldane would be joining the council along with Anna Valero and Jonathan Symonds.

The council, which provides independent, expert advice on economic policy to the government, was set up in October last year. Current members include Karen Ward, chief market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management and Rupert Harrison, multi-asset portfolio manager for BlackRock.

Haldane currently works as chief executive of the Royal Society for Arts and is chair of the Levelling up Advisory Council. He began at the Bank of England in 1989, eventually taking on the role of chief economist for seven years until his resignation in 2021.

Valero is a senior policy fellow at the London School of Economics Centre for Economic Performance, as well as an associate of the Grantham Research Institute on climate change.

Symonds currently works as chair of GSK, having served as chair of HSBC Bank, CFO of Novartis, partner and managing director of Goldman Sachs and CFO of AstraZeneca, among other roles.

The new appointments bring the membership of the council to seven, with the next meeting scheduled for later in the spring.

Hunt said: "I am delighted to announce three new members of the Economic Advisory Council who collectively have decades of economic experience across the private and public sector.

"Economic growth is essential to our long-term prospects and in the face of global headwinds, this council plays a critical role in helping our economy meet these challenges."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Asset managers call for creation of equities and ETFs consolidated tape

HSBC AM renames four index funds ahead of ETF share class launch

Most read
01

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former AssetCo head of distribution Gary Collins joins Door

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

AllianceBernstein launches global ESG fund

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
06

Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

18 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot