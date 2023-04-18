Asset managers call for creation of equities and ETFs consolidated tape

The letter noted that trading volumes had fallen over 25% in the last decade, compared to a growth of 7% in Asia and 25% in the US.

In a letter to policymakers, the group of asset managers said they believed equities and ETFs should be included on a single tape, delivering data in as close to real time as technically possible.

The group added the tape should provide both pre- and post-trade transparency in the form of five layers of pre-trade data, as well as being priced on a reasonable commercial basis.

Highlighting the uncompetitive nature of European capital markets, the letter noted trading volumes had fallen over 25% in the last decade, compared to a growth of 7% in Asia and 25% in the US.

The current regime has also left Asian and Latin American investors unable to access real-time data, leading them to overlook European-listed ETFs, it argued.

Currently, about $1trn of US-listed ETF assets are held by non-US clients, and a real-time equities-ETF tape could see "a good portion" migrate to EU-listed products, the letter argued.

A consolidated tape would also prevent smaller stocks from being left out of ETFs, the letter said, pointing to the surge in travel and leisure stocks after the end of the pandemic, where many ETF issuers were unable to include these due to a lack of consolidated liquidity data.

"A robust governance framework should be outlined from the start to ensure that decisions governing policies and fees, data content, and speed and connectivity are made by a broad group of market participants, including the data user community," the letter added.

Another group of asset managers, which includes BlackRock and Amundi, has also come out in support of a consolidated tape, led by consultancy firm Adamantia.

The support has come in response to the EU's plans to develop consolidated tapes across asset classes as part of the continent's Market in Financial Instruments Regulation (MiFIR).