Tatton assets grow 22% on the back of record £1.8bn net inflows

According to its unaudited trading update for the year to March 2023 published today (18 April), the firm reported £1.8bn of annual net inflows, a 40.5% rise from the £1.3bn reported in the previous year and a 71.5% increase over the average of the last five years.

The number of active firms joining the platform over the period grew 16.5% to 869, which led to net inflows in the second half of the year of £887m and £907m in the second half.

The group's acquisition of 8AM Global in August 2022 contributed to £1.1bn assets under influence, an increase from the £1bn at acquisition. Market performance over the year reduced AUM/AUI by 3.5%, or £400m.

CEO Paul Hogarth said: "I am delighted with the performance this year as the group delivered another year of strong growth in what has been a difficult and volatile market environment for most asset managers.

"This year we are celebrating the tenth anniversary of the creation of Tatton and during that period we have been at the forefront of the MPS market and continued to champion the IFA.

"We have consistently grown, adding new firms and AUM annually, resulting in this year being our strongest ever and I now believe the MPS market has reached a point where it has truly come of age."

Tatton's three-year ‘Roadmap to Growth' strategy targets an AUM increase of £15bn by March 2024, through a combination of organic new inflows and "strategically aligned" acquisitions.

"The market drivers remain unchanged and we will continue to invest to strengthen the team in order to take advantage of the sizeable opportunity for further organic growth in the years ahead," Hogarth added.