HSBC AM renames four index funds ahead of ETF share class launch

Fixed income ETFs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
From 18 May, the funds will be renamed from ‘index funds’ to ‘UCITS ETFs’.
Image:

From 18 May, the funds will be renamed from ‘index funds’ to ‘UCITS ETFs’.

HSBC Asset Management has renamed four of its fixed income index funds, in preparation for the launch of a new ETF share class.

From 18 May, the funds will be renamed from ‘index funds' to ‘UCITS ETFs', allowing them to benefit from a dual ETF and unlisted index fund structure.

As a result, the Global Government Bond Index fund will become the Global Government Bond UCITS ETF, the Global Corporate Bond Index fund will become the Global Corporate Bond UCITS ETF, the Global Sustainable Government Bond Index Fund will become the Global Sustainable Government Bond UCITS ETF and the China Government Local Bond Index fund will be renamed the China Government Local Bond UCITS ETF.

Marco Montanari, global head of ETF and indexing capability at the firm, said: "Ensuring investors have access to the investment structures that suit their needs is a clear priority for HSBC Asset Management.

"Our move to issue listed and unlisted share classes for these four index funds will provide additional flexibility to investors to build their portfolios."

Invesco unveils four ESG ETFs

This new categorisation could see HSBC AM enter the top ten largest fixed income ETF providers in Europe by assets under management, as the move is forecast to push the total fixed income ETF AUM to $6bn once the change happens, which combined with the approximately $20bn total equity ETF AUM would see HSBC AM's ETF AUM reach approximately $26bn.

Fees for the new ETF share classes of the four funds will be announced on the day that their name is changed (18 May).

Montanari added: "Whether it is through economies of scale or the ability to trade freely in real time, these new listed share classes put investor choice at the front and centre of our index offering."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Asset managers call for creation of equities and ETFs consolidated tape

CFA UK launches Young Women in Investment 2023

More on ETFs

Access to ETFs is becoming 'democratised'
ETFs

ETF inflows set to rise during 2023

Wealth management demand

Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 April 2023 • 2 min read
The ETFs will track the S&P Developed Ex-Korea LargeMidCap ESG Enhance Sector Indices
ETFs

Invesco unveils four ESG ETFs

Global sector

Cristian Angeloni
clock 17 April 2023 • 1 min read
Fixed income flows reached $38bn last month, their highest level since October
ETFs

Global ETP flows surge in March

Reached $62.1bn

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 13 April 2023 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former AssetCo head of distribution Gary Collins joins Door

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

AllianceBernstein launches global ESG fund

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
06

Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

18 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot