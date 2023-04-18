De La Rue chair Kevin Loosemore quits

'Accelerated recruitment process'

Eve Maddock-Jones
clock • 1 min read
Kevin Loosemore will officially step down as chair on 1 May 2023.
Image:

Kevin Loosemore will officially step down as chair on 1 May 2023.

De La Rue’s chair Kevin Loosemore resigned on Friday 14 April, following months of activist investors clamouring for him to exit.

De La Rue said Loosemore had resigned to "draw a line under recent speculation surrounding the leadership of the company".

Loosemore will officially step down on 1 May 2023, and the board said it is aiming to appoint a new non-executive chairman the day after, or as soon as possible.

Crystal Amber calls for chair change at De La Rue

The firm's third largest shareholder, Crystal Amber fund, which has a 9.8% stake, has had a sustained campaign against Loosemore for some time, and called for him to step down at the end of last year, citing uncertainty and criticism of his plans for the firm.

But, at the shareholder meeting called back in December, other investors continued to support Loosemore, with 83% continuing to back him. 

Crystal Amber proposed the chair should be replaced by private equity veteran Pepyn Dinandt back in March, and according to the notice, Dinandt "has indicated his willingness to serve, will be a candidate in this process".

The board said it had launched an "accelerated recruitment process", and was working with an external recruitment firm to firm a replacement chair.

Bank note printer De La Rue is responsible for printing about a third of all banknotes in circulation worldwide, including the new Charles III design being produced for the Bank of England.

The firm has had a difficult period, issuing its third profit warning in 12 months on Wednesday (12 April) after it revealed demand for banknotes was at its lowest in 20 years, as the rise of card and contactless payments has seen cash displaced as the go-to payment method, according to the firm.

Shareholders will get the chance to vote on the re-election of any appointee to the board at the next annual general meeting in July 2023.

Related Topics

Eve Maddock-Jones
Author spotlight

Eve Maddock-Jones

Features Editor at Investment Week

View profile
More from Eve Maddock-Jones

Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

Most read
01

Liontrust 'in discussions' to buy GAM

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
02

Former AssetCo head of distribution Gary Collins joins Door

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

abrdn cuts 27 from multi-asset team as part of investment process redesign

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

AllianceBernstein launches global ESG fund

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

UK unemployment rate rises faster than expected

18 April 2023 • 1 min read
06

Former MPC member urges BoE to tighten policy faster

18 April 2023 • 3 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot