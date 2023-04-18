De La Rue chair Kevin Loosemore quits

Kevin Loosemore will officially step down as chair on 1 May 2023.

De La Rue said Loosemore had resigned to "draw a line under recent speculation surrounding the leadership of the company".

Loosemore will officially step down on 1 May 2023, and the board said it is aiming to appoint a new non-executive chairman the day after, or as soon as possible.

Crystal Amber calls for chair change at De La Rue

The firm's third largest shareholder, Crystal Amber fund, which has a 9.8% stake, has had a sustained campaign against Loosemore for some time, and called for him to step down at the end of last year, citing uncertainty and criticism of his plans for the firm.

But, at the shareholder meeting called back in December, other investors continued to support Loosemore, with 83% continuing to back him.

Crystal Amber proposed the chair should be replaced by private equity veteran Pepyn Dinandt back in March, and according to the notice, Dinandt "has indicated his willingness to serve, will be a candidate in this process".

The board said it had launched an "accelerated recruitment process", and was working with an external recruitment firm to firm a replacement chair.

Bank note printer De La Rue is responsible for printing about a third of all banknotes in circulation worldwide, including the new Charles III design being produced for the Bank of England.

The firm has had a difficult period, issuing its third profit warning in 12 months on Wednesday (12 April) after it revealed demand for banknotes was at its lowest in 20 years, as the rise of card and contactless payments has seen cash displaced as the go-to payment method, according to the firm.

Shareholders will get the chance to vote on the re-election of any appointee to the board at the next annual general meeting in July 2023.