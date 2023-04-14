Nick Train adds to Experian in wake of SVB and Credit Suisse

Banking turmoil impact

Nick Train (pictured) said: "We are not invested in any mainstream banks, but these events are not irrelevant for your portfolio."
Nick Train (pictured) said: "We are not invested in any mainstream banks, but these events are not irrelevant for your portfolio."

Nick Train, portfolio manager of the Finsbury Growth and Income trust, said he used the market turmoil of March as an opportunity to add to his Experian holding, which suffered a "temporary share weakness" as a result of the Silicon Valley Bank and Credit Suisse woes.

In the trust's factsheet for March 2023, Train noted the market turmoil caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the saga surrounding Credit Suisse, and praised authorities for acting "so quickly and make depositors' assets safe".

He continued: "We are not invested in any mainstream banks, but these events are not irrelevant for your portfolio."

One of the biggest detractors to the trust's quarterly performance was Experian, which comprises 6.1% of the trust, and saw its shares fall 5% because of its role as the largest credit bureau in the world and the "correlation between banks' use of Experian's services and their ability to extend credit".

Train, however, was hopeful the banking turmoil in March would be "localised and soon forgotten", adding to Experian during this "temporary share weakness".

Technology is another area the manager is bullish on, which he argued is able to  "deliver productivity gains and drive steady GDP growth everywhere". 

Finsbury Growth and Income's share price was up 32.9% in March 2023, with NAV per share growing by 40.5%. It outperformed its FTSE All Share index benchmark, which rose 27.8%, according to data from Morningstar.

On a total return basis, the trust's net asset value rose 2.5% and its share price increased 2.9% in March, while the index fell 2.8%.

As a result, Train said performance of the trust's holdings were "encouraging" for the period.

He highlighted Burberry and RELX as strong performers, with as both companies' share prices hitting all-time highs in the first quarter of 2023.

The London Stock Exchange Group, Sage and Diageo were also mentioned as strong performers, with LSEG and Sage's returns both boosted by technology.

Train also praised Schroders, which, along with other quoted UK asset managers, has suffered "a difficult few years" in regards to share price. Despite this poor sentiment, Schroders returned 9% over the quarter.

Train added the firm remains "very lowly valued".

 

 

