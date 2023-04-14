Investec upgrades Merchants trust to 'Buy'

In a research note today (14 April), analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell wrote their long-standing thesis on Merchants, managed by Simon Gergel, saying that a high dividend yield restricted portfolio flexibility, with a dependency on relatively high levels of gearing to generate income.

"Meanwhile, a feature of a truly horrific balance sheet was very expensive long-term debt which we once described as resembling something out of a Mary Shelley novel," they said.

"Given these millstones, and what we regarded as the perils of reaching for yield, historically we struggled to recommend Merchants."

The analysts left behind their long-standing ‘Sell' recommendation in 2021. However, they noted that given what had become an "entrenched view", they were "slow to fully embrace what was clearly a much improved investment proposition".

Since the headwinds for the value style reversed in the last quarter of 2020, Merchant has been "well-placed" given their value philosophy, they noted, while the early stages of the recovery in UK equities from "pariah status" has also been supportive.

Looking forward, Brierly and Newell noted the trust's "remarkable" balance sheet transformation, with gearing levels falling from 23% ten years ago to 14% of NAV in January.

"Strong issuance in recent years is symptomatic of the significant progress made and given the most challenging of backdrops, the board and manager deserve credit for this," they added.

"The dividend yield of 4.8% is attractive and notably this was covered in the last financial year, following a strong recovery in earnings which seemed inconceivable during the onset of the pandemic."

According to the Association of Investment Companies, Merchants has returned 70% on a share price basis in the last three years, while its NAV total return is up 89.4%.

This compares to the 44.4% and 48.4% share price and NAV total return of the UK Equity Income AIC sector. The trust is trading at a 0.68% premium.