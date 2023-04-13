Foresight Group AUM and FUM surge by more than 30%

AUM rose to £12.2bn and FUM to £9bn in the year ending 31 March 2023.

AUM grew to £12.2bn in the financial year to 31 March 2023, from £8.8bn in 2022. Similarly, FUM went from £6.7m last year, to £9bn at the end of March.

The company said it has a "strong pipeline of organic funding" scheduled for the current year, which will keep it on track to deliver AUM growth rate of 20-25% per annum on a rolling three-year average basis.

Foresight's infrastructure division grew its AUM by 50% to £9.5bn over the year, with its acquisition of Infrastructure Capital Group in September 2022 adding £3bn AUM alone.

AUM growth was also supported by organic fundraising across retail and institutional vehicles, including £41m raised by the Australian Renewables Income fund in Q1 2023.

On the private equity front, the division saw its AUM soar by 52% to £1.4bn. The significant increase was largely attributed to "excellent institutional inflows" driven by the first closes of new funds, adding around £132m, with additional commitments of £39m.

Inflows into retail vehicles alone totalled £115 for the year, and the company's acquisition of Downing increased Foresight's AUM by £275m.

But the firm's active management arm, Foresight Capital Management, suffered losses to its AUM, which dropped 19% for the year to £1.3bn.

The negative movement reflects outflows of £97m and a negative market performance of £183m, against a backdrop of "significant volatility in global equity markets", high inflation and tighter monetary policy, the company said.

But it added FCM's strategies are "well placed to return to growth", as underlying sectors - particularly sustainability, decarbonisation and infrastructure renewables - are expected to benefit from the "long-term structural tailwinds".

Bernard Fairman, executive chair of Foresight Group, said this was an "outstanding year for the group" with its diversified business achieving "exceptional results against a challenging market backdrop".

He added the outlook for the company remains positive as it is "ideally positioned" to capture long-term structural growth in its key markets.

Fairman continued: "Our focus in financial year 2024 will be organic growth, with a strong infrastructure fundraising pipeline that includes established strategies such as ARIF and Foresight Energy Infrastructure Partners returning to the market, supported by new opportunities including core European renewables and our planned expansion into adjacent asset classes, such as hydrogen.

"In addition, we expect the likely fall in inflation to increase the value of the long duration renewable energy assets within the FCM portfolio as discount rates fall."