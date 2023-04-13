Jupiter shutters Asia Pacific Income

In a letter to shareholders, Jupiter said it was planning to liquidate the fund on 17 May after it "failed to attract significant inflows from investors", adding "it is not expected the sub-fund will attract significant future inflows in the short- to medium-term".

As such, Jupiter argued closing the fund was "in the best interests of its shareholders".

According to the latest factsheet, the fund has $17m assets under management and over five years it has made a total return of 26.4%, outperforming the MSCI AC Asia Pacific ex Japan benchmark for the period (0.2%).

The fund is run by Jason Pidcock and Sam Konrad. The pair's £1.1bn Jupiter Asian Income fund remains open.

Jupiter merges, closes and overhauls six funds in January

This closure is part of Jupiter's ongoing product review process, which was announced by CEO Matthew Beesley in October last year.

Back in January, Jupiter merged, closed and overhauled six portfolios, including changes to the Dublin domiciled version Jupiter Asia Pacific Income fund.

The Dublin domiciled Jupiter Asia Pacific Income sub-fund will remain open, and the Luxembourg domiciled sub-fund be closed to new investment immediately.

The Jupiter Asia Pacific Income fund will be closed to new investment immediately.

Investors wanting to redeems their shares in the fund will have until 5pm CEST on 15 May to do so.

Jupiter said it will "bear the cost of the expenses incurred in the liquidation", meaning investors will not have to pay to exit the fund, or switch to another sub-fund.

Change in benchmark

Jupiter is also changing the benchmark on the Jupiter Corporate Bond fund, from the IA £ Corporate Bond Sector average to the ICE BofA Sterling Non-Gilt index.

The asset manager said it had undertaken a review of its portfolios' target benchmarks, and it determined that the IA benchmark "does not provide the most meaningful and objective target benchmark".

It said the IA sector was comprised of a wide range of other portfolios, which invested in assets unavailable to the fund.

Jupiter said it was "not anticipated" that any changes will be made to the investment portfolio itself as a result of the new benchmark.

This change will take place on 1 July 2023.