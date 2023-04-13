abrdn-supported Virgin Money teams up with FNZ for digital investment platform launch

Direct-to-consumer offering

The platform will soon include a pensions product
The platform will soon include a pensions product

FNZ and Virgin Money have launched a digital investment platform, developed by Virgin Money Investments, a joint venture between Virgin Money UK and abrdn.

The direct-to-consumer platform, which includes an app, allows investors to access three investment funds, within an ISA or GIA.

As well as a front-end user experience, FNZ has also provided Virgin Money with back-end operations, investor administration and contact centre solutions.

The firm added it plans to upgrade and expand the platform in the future, including an upcoming pension product.

Alastair Conway, CEO UK and Middle East & Africa at FNZ, said: "We are delighted to have partnered with Virgin Money to deliver this exciting digital investment platform.

"Technology is at the core of this and pairing our capabilities with the team, world-class brand and distribution strength of Virgin Money will allow us to accelerate our mission and scale the delivery of our solutions."

 

