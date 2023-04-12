The sector ended the first quarter of 2023 down 1% after a promising 6% rise in January - an underperformance versus the FTSE All Share, which returned 3%.

According to Stifel, the average discount for the funds sector widened further in Q1 from 13% to 16%, a level not seen since the 2008 Global Financial Crisis.

The sector reached similar levels temporarily after the mini-budget of September 2022 and during the March 2020 sell-off.

After a bumpy 2022, technology saw some "relief", Stifel said, with Polar Cap Tech and Allianz Tech jumping 16% and 10%, respectively, after both experienced some of the biggest falls in 2022.

Nippon Active Value took the top spot with a 17% rise due to a resurgence in Japanese small caps.

A rebound in European equities benefitted European trusts, Stifel found, after recessionary fears started to ease in Q4 2022.

Some of the biggest gainers over the first quarter were BlackRock Greater Europe (13%), JPM Global G&I (11%) and Henderson Global Focus (10%).

Private equity investors continued to be wary of valuation downgrades, but some rebounded including Princess PE - up 10% after falling 40% in 2022 following its dividend suspension - and 9% for Oakley Capital.

Chrysalis was the biggest price faller for the quarter, Stifel said, closing the three-month period down 24%. Although it had rallied since October, shares began to dip again in February after it announced NAV decreased by 13% in Q4 2022.

Private equity generally performed poorly over the period, with ICG Enterprise (-15%), Apax Global Alpha (-15%) and NB Private Equity (-10%) experiencing the biggest dips; despite robust figures from the end of 2022 valuation point.

Gravis' investment trusts fell heavily as well, Stifel found, with GCP Asset Backed closing the quarter down 16% following a problem loan in its social housing portfolio, and GCP Infra losing 15% due to the deterioration of infrastructure trusts.

On the NAV front, the biggest fallers for Q1 were Ashoka Indian Equity (-6%); abrdn New India (-5%) and JPM Indian (-4%), due to lower valuations in the Indian market.

In terms of sectors, Stifel said the only sub-sector which rated upward over the three months was leasing, while property was the "clear loser".

The average UK REIT discount to net tangible assets fell to 23% - although the firm noted this was not as wide as the 30% of September 2022.

After property, the biggest de-rating was seen in infrastructure and financials, with the latter unsurprisingly hit by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and the turmoil caused by credit Suisse.