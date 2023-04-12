US inflation dips to 5% in March

Lowest level since May 2021

Annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose slightly to 5.6% from 5.5% in February, in line with expectations.
Headline inflation in the US fell to an annual 5% in March from 6% in February, undershooting the consensus forecast of 5.1%.

The US consumer price index, released by the Bureau of Labor Statistics today (12 April), came in at its lowest level since May 2021. 

The monthly rate of inflation for March was 0.1%, compared to an expected 0.2%, and lower than the rate of 0.4% in February. 

Annual core inflation, which excludes food and energy, rose slightly to 5.6% from 5.5% in February, in line with expectations, while the monthly core rate was 0.4%, down from 0.5% the previous month. 

The energy index decreased 6.4% for the 12 months ending March, while the food index rose 8.5% over the last year. 

Today's fall in the rate of inflation is likely to be welcomed by investors, according to Richard Flynn, managing director of Charles Schwab UK, who noted they may "speculate" the Fed could soon pause its cycle of quantitative tightening. 

"That being said, while the rate of inflation has fallen, it remains far above the Fed's 2%  target," he said. "Officials have been laser focused on fighting inflation and may decide that additional tightening is required to achieve its target when the FOMC meets later this month."

Marcus Brookes, CIO at Quilter Investors, said that as core inflation remains "stubbornly high", the possibility of further rate hikes remain on the table.

"With the fallout from the Silicon Valley Bank still unfolding, the lack of consensus among top Fed officials on whether another quarter-point rate rise is necessary, and inflation following the predicted trajectory, a 25 basis point rise in interest rates seems like the most probable outcome for the Fed at its upcoming meeting," he added.

Hugh Gimber, global market strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management, noted the case for the Fed to hit pause on rate hikes is strengthening. 

"For the past year, the Fed has been solely focused on tackling inflation. With increasing evidence that this battle is now being won, policymakers can start to factor the growth outlook back into their decision making as well," he said.

"For multi-asset investors this is a positive development, as it heralds the return of high-quality fixed income as a diversifier in portfolios against recession risk."

