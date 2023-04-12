IMF: Rate hikes are eroding trust in financial institutions

Some were left ‘unprepared’

clock • 2 min read
If inflation picks up again, 'stress could re-emerge in the financial system'
Image:

If inflation picks up again, 'stress could re-emerge in the financial system'

The International Monetary Fund has warned the global financial system is showing “considerable strains” caused by rising interest rates, which is damaging trust in financial institutions.

The banking turmoil in March caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS has "rocked market confidence".

According to Tobias Adrian, financial counsellor and director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department, this demonstrates the heightened risks increased interest rates cause for banks and non-bank financial intermediaries.

Although hikes have targeted inflationary spikes, he highlighted this type of intervention is "often followed by stress that exposes fault lines in the financial system".

IMF: UK economy to shrink amid global inflation-led hard landing

Adrian, however, emphasised the recent banking turmoil is not similar to the crisis of 2008.

This is due to banks' higher levels of capital and funding, raised to "weather adverse shocks" while, at the same time, credit risks have been curbed by more stringent regulations following the Global Financial Crisis.

However, he admitted financial institutions were left unprepared for the continuous and steep increase in rates, which resulted in the casualties seen last month.

Adrian added the events of March 2023 highlighted how "troubles" at smaller financial institutions can "shake broader financial market confidence", especially in a high inflationary environment, which continues to cause losses on banks' assets.

But investors are pricing a "fairly optimistic" scenario, he added, as they expect inflation to decline without many additional increases to interest rates.

IMF: Weak growth will drag down interest rates

If inflation picks up again, "stress could re-emerge in the financial system" and trust in institutions could erode further, Adrian warned.

"Funding could disappear rapidly for banks and nonbanks, and fears could spread, amplified by social media and private chat groups," he said.

"Nonbank financial firms could also be exposed to credit risk deterioration associated with a slowing economy."

That is why he believes policymakers "must act resolutely to maintain trust" in the sector.

Adrian urged them to address gaps in surveillance, supervision and regulation, as well as strengthen their resolution regimes and deposit insurance programmes.

In "acute crisis management" situations, he added, central banks may have to extend funding support to both banks and non-bank institutions in order to maintain financial stability and allow monetary policy to focus on achieving price stability.

Adrian concluded: "If financial sector distress was to have severe repercussions affecting the broader economy, policymakers may need to adjust the stance of monetary policy to support financial stability.

"If so, they should clearly communicate their continued resolve to bring inflation back to target as soon as possible once financial stress lessens."

Related Topics

Author spotlight

Cristian Angeloni

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Cristian Angeloni

Investment trust sector falls to 'widest discount' since 2008

BNP launches platform for alternative fund managers

More on Markets

Tim Focas, head of capital markets, Aspectus Group
Markets

Why the shadow of 2008 banking culture still lingers

'Risk assumption' still rife

Tim Focas
clock 12 April 2023 • 3 min read
Banking issues 'can become a crucial amplification channel of financial stress'
Markets

IMF: Better risk management needed following banking meltdown

'Financial stability' on the line

Cristian Angeloni
clock 06 April 2023 • 3 min read
Market Movers Blog: Gold nears pandemic high as investors seek 'safe haven' amid market volatility
Markets

Market Movers Blog: Gold nears pandemic high as investors seek 'safe haven' amid market volatility

Latest news and analysis

Investment Week
clock 06 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Thematic ETF inflows move beyond clean energy in quest for green transition

12 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Equity funds struggle in February with nearly £700m outflows

12 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

State Street Global Advisors shutters two ETFs due to insufficient NAV

12 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Chancellor appoints external member of BoE Monetary Policy Committee

11 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

abrdn veteran and Warhorse Partners founder Piers Currie dies

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

Hedge fund Marshall Wace ups short bet against Natwest

11 April 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot