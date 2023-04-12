IMF: Rate hikes are eroding trust in financial institutions

If inflation picks up again, 'stress could re-emerge in the financial system'

The banking turmoil in March caused by the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and the sale of Credit Suisse to UBS has "rocked market confidence".

According to Tobias Adrian, financial counsellor and director of the IMF's monetary and capital markets department, this demonstrates the heightened risks increased interest rates cause for banks and non-bank financial intermediaries.

Although hikes have targeted inflationary spikes, he highlighted this type of intervention is "often followed by stress that exposes fault lines in the financial system".

Adrian, however, emphasised the recent banking turmoil is not similar to the crisis of 2008.

This is due to banks' higher levels of capital and funding, raised to "weather adverse shocks" while, at the same time, credit risks have been curbed by more stringent regulations following the Global Financial Crisis.

However, he admitted financial institutions were left unprepared for the continuous and steep increase in rates, which resulted in the casualties seen last month.

Adrian added the events of March 2023 highlighted how "troubles" at smaller financial institutions can "shake broader financial market confidence", especially in a high inflationary environment, which continues to cause losses on banks' assets.

But investors are pricing a "fairly optimistic" scenario, he added, as they expect inflation to decline without many additional increases to interest rates.

If inflation picks up again, "stress could re-emerge in the financial system" and trust in institutions could erode further, Adrian warned.

"Funding could disappear rapidly for banks and nonbanks, and fears could spread, amplified by social media and private chat groups," he said.

"Nonbank financial firms could also be exposed to credit risk deterioration associated with a slowing economy."

That is why he believes policymakers "must act resolutely to maintain trust" in the sector.

Adrian urged them to address gaps in surveillance, supervision and regulation, as well as strengthen their resolution regimes and deposit insurance programmes.

In "acute crisis management" situations, he added, central banks may have to extend funding support to both banks and non-bank institutions in order to maintain financial stability and allow monetary policy to focus on achieving price stability.

Adrian concluded: "If financial sector distress was to have severe repercussions affecting the broader economy, policymakers may need to adjust the stance of monetary policy to support financial stability.

"If so, they should clearly communicate their continued resolve to bring inflation back to target as soon as possible once financial stress lessens."