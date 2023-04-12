Saxo offers investors SONIA-linked interest on uninvested cash

The service, which has no lock-in period or upper limit on amount paid, updates on a daily basis based on the Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate (SONIA) benchmark rate.

As a result, the deposit interest rate for clients will move in line with any alterations made to interest rates by the Bank of England.

The move will apply to deposits in sterling, euro and US dollars.

Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo UK, said: "We are pleased to be able to bring this new competitive and transparent cash interest rate model to our clients. In volatile markets there is a place for cash and this move will ensure our clients receive interest on this part of their portfolio.

"This is particularly relevant following the recent interest rate hikes by the Bank of England. Saxo are here to get curious people invested in the world, and with this announcement, we ensure the cash part of your portfolio will work harder."