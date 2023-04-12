Saxo offers investors SONIA-linked interest on uninvested cash

No lock-in period

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 1 min read
Charles White-Thomson, CEO at Saxo UK
Image:

Charles White-Thomson, CEO at Saxo UK

Saxo has launched a new interest rate model to provide income on uninvested cash for retail investors.

The service, which has no lock-in period or upper limit on amount paid, updates on a daily basis based on the Sterling Overnight Interbank Average Rate (SONIA) benchmark rate.

As a result, the deposit interest rate for clients will move in line with any alterations made to interest rates by the Bank of England.

The move will apply to deposits in sterling, euro and US dollars.

Charles White-Thomson, CEO of Saxo UK, said: "We are pleased to be able to bring this new competitive and transparent cash interest rate model to our clients. In volatile markets there is a place for cash and this move will ensure our clients receive interest on this part of their portfolio.

"This is particularly relevant following the recent interest rate hikes by the Bank of England.  Saxo are here to get curious people invested in the world, and with this announcement, we ensure the cash part of your portfolio will work harder."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Bailey: Monetary policy will not be knocked off course by financial stability concerns

Waverton finds new portfolio manager at Evelyn Partners

More on Companies

The changes will apply to new and existing clients.
Companies

Hargreaves Lansdown scraps fees for savers

No fees on investing in shares and ETFs

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 12 April 2023 • 1 min read
KPMG had audited the bank for nearly two decades. Less than a fortnight before the bank's failure, it signed its final audit opinion.
Companies

KPMG under fire for failing to flag risks that brought down Silicon Valley Bank

Critical audit matters

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 11 April 2023 • 1 min read
The vast majority of the proceeds from the deal will go towards repaying £33.7m owed to Santander UK.
Companies

Apex Group acquires remaining MJ Hudson divisions for £40m

Shareholders will miss out

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 11 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Thematic ETF inflows move beyond clean energy in quest for green transition

12 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Equity funds struggle in February with nearly £700m outflows

12 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

State Street Global Advisors shutters two ETFs due to insufficient NAV

12 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Chancellor appoints external member of BoE Monetary Policy Committee

11 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

abrdn veteran and Warhorse Partners founder Piers Currie dies

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

Hedge fund Marshall Wace ups short bet against Natwest

11 April 2023 • 1 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot