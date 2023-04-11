New BoJ governor Ueda reaffirms commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy

Kazuo Ueda

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
Ueda gave his first news conference as governor yesterday (10 April).
Image:

Ueda gave his first news conference as governor yesterday (10 April).

Kazuo Ueda, the new governor of the Bank of Japan, has signalled the central bank will continue to follow the ultra-loose monetary policy pursued by predecessor Haruhiko Kuroda.

In his first news conference as governor yesterday (10 April), Ueda argued the current policy of negative interest rates and yield curve control remained appropriate under current economic conditions.

However, the governor, who took over from Kuroda on 9 April, said the central bank must also avoid being too late in normalising monetary policy, indicating a less dovish style than his predecessor.

"If the BoJ suddenly realises that inflation will stably and sustainably hit 2% and decides to normalise monetary policy, it will have to make very big policy adjustments," he said.

"That will cause big disruptions in the economy and markets, so it is important to make pre-emptive and appropriate decisions."

Ueda added that if the bank fails to achieve its price target, "we may need to come up with a more sustainable framework with an eye on the side-effects of monetary easing".

In a research note today (11 April), BlackRock analysts said they remained underweight Japanese equities, arguing the central bank "looks set to wind down its ultra-loose policy".

Markets have also speculated the central bank could soon abandon its yield curve control policy, which caps the ten-year bond yield to near zero.

Despite some hints at a shift from the dovish policies of his predecessor, Ueda still seems set on yield curve control, arguing it was "appropriate" given current economic conditions.

Core consumer inflation in Japan hit a 41-year high in January of 4.2% as a trend of stagnant inflation and wage growth begins to show signs of reversal, but slowed to 3.1% in February.

In response to the comments from the governor, yen fell roughly 1%, to 133.10 per dollar, according to data from Bloomberg.

The Bank of Japan's next monetary policy meeting is set for 27-28 April.

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Apex Group acquires remaining MJ Hudson divisions for £40m

LGIM shutters green bond ETF

More on Economics

Since December 2021, the Bank of England has raised rates from 0.1% to 4.25% in an aggressive attempt to dampen the worst inflationary pressures since the early 1980s.
Economics

IMF: Weak growth will drag down interest rates

Return to pre-pandemic levels

Laura Miller
clock 11 April 2023 • 2 min read
Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by J.Safra Sarasin at Funds To Watch.
Economics

Event Voice: Your Questions Answered by J.Safra Sarasin at Funds To Watch.

With £270m in AUM and a team with over a decade of experience in dividend investing, the JSS Sustainable Equity - Global Dividend Fund is one to watch. It provides investors access to a concentrated portfolio of global companies focused on developed...

Jean-Philippe Hechel, Portfolio Manager
clock 06 April 2023 • 5 min read
The UK economy is still smaller than it was before the Covid pandemic, the only country within the G7 with this title.
Economics

UK marginally avoids technical recession as GDP data beats expectations

0.1% growth versus expectations of 0%

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 31 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

IMF: Weak growth will drag down interest rates

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Global EM equities investment trust eyes £100m IPO

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

LGIM shutters green bond ETF

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Private equity firm Inflexion eyes takeover bid of 7IM - reports

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

06 April 2023 • 5 min read
06

Industry Voice: Listed infrastructure - Realising the potential for sustainable impact

05 April 2023 • 4 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot