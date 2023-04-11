New BoJ governor Ueda reaffirms commitment to ultra-loose monetary policy

In his first news conference as governor yesterday (10 April), Ueda argued the current policy of negative interest rates and yield curve control remained appropriate under current economic conditions.

However, the governor, who took over from Kuroda on 9 April, said the central bank must also avoid being too late in normalising monetary policy, indicating a less dovish style than his predecessor.

"If the BoJ suddenly realises that inflation will stably and sustainably hit 2% and decides to normalise monetary policy, it will have to make very big policy adjustments," he said.

"That will cause big disruptions in the economy and markets, so it is important to make pre-emptive and appropriate decisions."

Ueda added that if the bank fails to achieve its price target, "we may need to come up with a more sustainable framework with an eye on the side-effects of monetary easing".

In a research note today (11 April), BlackRock analysts said they remained underweight Japanese equities, arguing the central bank "looks set to wind down its ultra-loose policy".

Markets have also speculated the central bank could soon abandon its yield curve control policy, which caps the ten-year bond yield to near zero.

Despite some hints at a shift from the dovish policies of his predecessor, Ueda still seems set on yield curve control, arguing it was "appropriate" given current economic conditions.

Core consumer inflation in Japan hit a 41-year high in January of 4.2% as a trend of stagnant inflation and wage growth begins to show signs of reversal, but slowed to 3.1% in February.

In response to the comments from the governor, yen fell roughly 1%, to 133.10 per dollar, according to data from Bloomberg.

The Bank of Japan's next monetary policy meeting is set for 27-28 April.