Apex Group acquires remaining MJ Hudson divisions for £40m

Shareholders will miss out

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock • 2 min read
The vast majority of the proceeds from the deal will go towards repaying £33.7m owed to Santander UK.
Image:

The vast majority of the proceeds from the deal will go towards repaying £33.7m owed to Santander UK.

MJ Hudson has sold its two remaining business operations to Apex Group for £40m, as the embattled firm weighs its future.

Its data and analytics and business outsourcing arms will form part of Apex Group's already established offering, while MJ Hudson's management company services in Ireland and Luxembourg are set to add €80bn in assets under management to Apex Group's existing services.

The vast majority of the proceeds from the deal will go towards repaying £33.7m owed to Santander UK, with the firm stating that it was "highly unlikely" shareholders would receive payouts once costs were settled.

The group has been plagued by scandal after its CEO Matthew Hudson stepped down earlier this year due to a loss of "trust and confidence" from the firm's former auditor Ernst & Young.

Hedge fund Marshall Wace ups short bet against Natwest

In December, the firm also suspended its chief financial officer Peter Connell, who had already stepped down as a director in October. Two non-executive directors also resigned from the board.

The firm's shares have been suspended from trading since December.

This acquisitions follows MJ Hudson's sale of its UK fund management business last month to special purpose acquisition vehicle Khepri.

After the sale to Apex Group is completed, the firm will become a cash shell without a trading business, MJ Hudson said in a statement today (11 April).

It also intends to give notice to the Solicitors Regulation Authority for the proposed closure of its legal business, but it has not made any long-term decisions about the future of the company, the firm added.

This is the latest of a series of acquisitions by Apex Group, which has also recently purchased Sanne Group and Maitland.

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

Peter Hughes, founder and CEO of Apex Group, said: "With the addition of MJ Hudson's ManCo business, we will consolidate our position as one of the largest super ManCo providers in both the Luxembourg and Irish markets, offering scalable, pan-European solutions to clients.

"We look forward to welcoming new clients and 250 colleagues to Apex Group which offers a secure and supportive home for their future growth and success."

Geoff Miller, chair of MJ Hudson, added: "With significant global reach and leading technology, Apex Group offers the right platform for our teams to continue supporting asset managers with the right resources, advice and technology to meet their evolving outsourced service requirements.

"We are excited by the opportunities this transaction offers for both MJ Hudson employees and our clients and look forward to beginning a new chapter as part of Apex Group."

Related Topics

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Author spotlight

Elliot Gulliver-Needham

Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Elliot Gulliver-Needham

LGIM shutters green bond ETF

Bank of England approves UK takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS

More on Companies

NatWest shares, which stood at about 310p in February, have slumped to 269.4p today (11 April), in tandem with falls in other banking stocks | Credit: iStock
Companies

Hedge fund Marshall Wace ups short bet against Natwest

Concerns about banking stability

Laura Miller
clock 11 April 2023 • 1 min read
Sources told Sky News that a sale process run by bankers at Evercore was expected to begin as early as next month.
Companies

Private equity firm Inflexion eyes takeover bid of 7IM - reports

Formal auction process

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 06 April 2023 • 1 min read
The two portfolios total approximately $27bn for Signature Bank and $87bn for SVB
Companies

BlackRock employed to sell down $114bn Signature Bank and SVB portfolios

On behalf of FDIC

James Baxter-Derrington
James Baxter-Derrington
clock 06 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

IMF: Weak growth will drag down interest rates

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Global EM equities investment trust eyes £100m IPO

11 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

LGIM shutters green bond ETF

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

Private equity firm Inflexion eyes takeover bid of 7IM - reports

06 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Concerns mount over potential fire sale of Home REIT properties as liquidity shrinks

06 April 2023 • 5 min read
06

Industry Voice: Listed infrastructure - Realising the potential for sustainable impact

05 April 2023 • 4 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot