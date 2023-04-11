IMF: Weak growth will drag down interest rates

Return to pre-pandemic levels

Since December 2021, the Bank of England has raised rates from 0.1% to 4.25% in an aggressive attempt to dampen the worst inflationary pressures since the early 1980s.
Interest rates are likely to return toward pre-pandemic levels once inflation is tamed due to chronic poor growth in the developed world, the International Monetary Fund has said.

Although this would be welcome relief to mortgage holders after months of quickly rising rates, the prediction is, however, based on a gloomy outlook of low productivity and ageing populations.

Lower borrowing costs would likely help Rishi Sunak make his case ahead of an election next year, but the IMF's expectations of weak growth would threaten any attempts by the prime minister to cut taxes.

The IMF, however, has laid out its case that the current high inflation and high interest rates will be temporary in countries with sustained low productivity and ageing populations, like the UK.

Instead, due to these factors, low inflation and weak growth will soon return, triggering central banks into slashing interest rates again. This is likely to be the case in Britain, France and Germany, according to the IMF analysis.

IMF economists Jean-Marc Natal and Philip Barrett wrote in a blog post: "Our analysis suggests that recent increases in real interest rates are likely to be temporary. 

"When inflation is brought back under control, advanced economies' central banks are likely to ease monetary policy and bring real interest rates back towards pre-pandemic levels."

The argument is based on a measurement of the so-called natural interest rate, which measures the level at which borrowing costs can keep inflation moderately low with sustainable unemployment and growth.

According to the IMF's latest modelling, Britain's natural rate of interest could decline to about 0.3% by 2050, slightly lower than the 0.4% estimated before the pandemic began in 2020. 

Germany is expected to suffer for similar reasons over the next 30 years. The United States is one of the few exceptions and its natural interest rate could rise given the recent federal spending blitz on green technology.

