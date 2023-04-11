Global EM equities investment trust eyes £100m IPO

Chair Martin Shenfield said emerging markets valuations are at multi-year lows relative to developed markets.

The trust, which will invest in global emerging markets to achieve long-term capital appreciation, will look to list its initial 100 million shares in the main market of the London Stock Exchange.

Acorn Asset Management will be responsible for the discretionary management of the company's assets and act as its AIFM. The firm will appoint White Oak Capital Partners to act as the trust's investment adviser.

White Oak, which also manages the £205m Ashoka India Equity trust, is led by CIO and founder, Prashant Khemka, who was previously CIO and lead PM of the Goldman Sachs Global Emerging Markets Equity strategy before founding the firm in 2017. The White Oak team will invest £5m in the IPO.

US private equity firm looks to IPO infrastructure trust on London Stock Exchange

With no fixed management fee, White Oak will be entitled to an alpha fee based on outperformance vs the MSCI Emerging Markets Net Total Return index over three year periods.

The trust will also have a discount control mechanism which will allow shareholders an annual opportunity to redeem part or all of their shareholding on the basis of NAV.

The board of the trust, which will be composed of three non-executive directors, will be chaired by Martin Shenfield, managing director of strategy at TS Lombard. The directors will participate in the IPO with an aggregate subscription of £70,000.

Sustainable Farmland Trust plans £200m London IPO

"Together with the investment adviser, the board believes that emerging markets present a compelling investment opportunity," said Shenfield.

"With emerging markets valuations at multi-year lows relative to developed markets, they offer an attractive entry point, while simultaneously exhibiting generally lower inflation, lower debt levels and higher growth potential."

Following the IPO, AWEM may issue further ordinary shares under a 12-month placing programme. The trust expects the prospectus to be published on 18 April.