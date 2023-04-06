LGIM shutters green bond ETF

The ETF is set to delist on 24 May.
Legal and General Investment Management is set to shutter the firm’s green bond ETF.

According to a notice on the London Stock Exchange, the directors "resolved to close and wind-up" the L&G ESG Green Bond UCITS ETF.

It's final exchange trading date will be 9 May, and any remaining shares in the fund will be compulsorily redeemed on 19 May, with the fund set to fully delist on 24 May.

Since it launched in February 2021, the ETF has lost 19.7%, according to its factsheet, down 15.3% in the past year alone.

Tracking the JP Morgan ESG Green Bond Focus index, the ETF aimed to provide exposure to green bonds issued across hard currency, credit and local currency government bonds.

LGIM has been contacted for comment.

