IMF: Better risk management needed following banking meltdown

In a blog posted on the IMF website, Antonio Garcia Pascual deputy chief in global markets analysis division, Fabio Natalucci the deputy director of the monetary and capital markets department, and Thomas Piontek senior financial sector expert Pascual's team, called for regulators to "safeguard this broad swath of the financial sector that comprises an array of institutions beyond banks".

The recent "strains" some banks have faced come at the same time monetary policy continues to tighten and high remains historically inflation, putting added pressure on the financial sector.

Although the problems were mostly circumscribed to banks, the high level of interconnectedness between non-bank financial intermediaries (NBFIs) and traditional banks, "can become a crucial amplification channel of financial stress", the IMF said.

This is because, pension funds, insurers and hedge funds have increasingly played a key role in the global financial system, accounting for nearly half of global financial assets.

As a result, any vulnerabilities in the NBFI sector will have greater impact on the financial system as a whole.

For instance, the IMF said financial stress is usually brought by liquidity mismatches, mentioning last year's liability-driven investment strategies conundrum UK pension funds faced following former chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng's Mini-Budget in September 2022.

The IMF explained: "Concerns about the country's fiscal outlook led to a sharp rise in UK sovereign bond yields that, in turn, led to large losses in defined benefit pension fund investments that borrowed against such collateral, causing margin and collateral calls. To meet these calls, pension funds were forced to sell government bonds, pushing their yields even higher."

Considering the "fastest inflation in decades", the financial agency urged policymakers to make sure they have the right tools to "tackle the turmoil in the NBFI sector that may adversely affect financial stability".

This should include the elimination or narrowing of gaps in regulatory reporting of key data, including the amount of risk firms take when borrowing or using derivatives.

"Policies are also needed to ensure NBFIs better manage risks, and this might be accomplished through timely and granular public data disclosures and governance requirements," the IMF added.

Such improvements must come hand in hand with appropriate prudential standards, such as capital and liquidity requirements, and better resourced and stricter supervision.

The reasoning behind this, the IMF explained, is that in doing so regulators can disincentivise NBFIs from taking excessive risk, as this will in turn reduce the need for and frequency of central bank intervention.

But, if action from central banks is required, the IMF said it should happen in three broad ways, either via discretionary market-wide intervention, but only temporarily and targeted to those NBFI segments posing risk to financial stability.

Or through lender-of-last-resort intervention, but only when a "systemically important" nonbank institution comes under stress.

The final option is, via access to standing lending facilities, which could be granted to specific NBFIs to reduce spillovers to the financial system, with a very high access threshold to avoid moral hazards.

In these instances, clear communication is paramount, the IMF said, to make sure the liquidity support "is not perceived to be working at cross-purposes with monetary policy".

But this type of work cannot only be done at a domestic level. International coordination between national authorities is "essential" to better identify risks and manage crises.

The financial agency continued: "Given the growing size and intermediation capacity of the NBFI sector globally, the development of the right toolbox for access to central bank liquidity, along with the appropriate guardrails limiting the need for its use, is a priority.

"The need to do so is all that much greater given that financial sector vulnerabilities could be poised to grow amid the continued tightening of monetary policy."