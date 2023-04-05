'A day we hoped would not happen': UBS chair cements strategy post Credit Suisse acquisition

Kelleher said the acquisition was a “new beginning” that brought “huge opportunities” for the combined bank and “Swiss financial centre as a whole”.

Speaking at the group's AGM today (5 April), Kelleher described the purchase of Credit Suisse as "a historic day and a day we hoped would not happen".

He added it was a "significant milestone" for UBS and Credit Suisse, and the global financial industry.

"Credit Suisse will no longer be an independent company," he said. "It was an icon of the Swiss economy, a bank that played a vital role in the economic development of Switzerland, and a global and respected player. We recognise and honour Credit Suisse's achievements over its 167-year history."

While he described UBS as "the leading Swiss bank", he said the group's growth ambitions were centred on wealth and asset management, stating it was one with "relatively low risks".

"This is a business we know well, and which benefits from our Swiss heritage and expertise," he said.

Kelleher noted the integration of Credit Suisse would not result in other growth initiatives and the drive to "digitalisation and sustainability" to come to a standstill, however he did explain the share repurchase programme would be temporarily suspended as a direct result of the acquisition.

All UBS directors kept their seats, with chair Kelleher receiving the lowest positive votes at 89.9%.

Concluding his speech, Kelleher thanked outgoing CEO Ralph Hamers and welcomed incoming and returning CEO Sergio Ermotti, who rejoins the firm after a three year absence during Hamers' tenure.

Addressing the firm's employees, Kelleher said: "Change is never easy and can bring uncertainty, but the focus on our clients is more important than ever."