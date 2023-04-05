FCA takes data-led approach to help cut financial crime

The FCA said it would increase the volume of proactive assessments of firms' anti-money laundering systems and controls and further develop its data-led analytical tools.

The FCA said it wanted consumers and firms to have confidence that financial services is a safe industry.

The business plan for 2023/24 said: "Over the past year we have improved our cross-organisational response to financial crime. We have built strong foundations for effectively tackling financial crime.

"Over the next year, we will build upon these, increasingly using data-led approaches to act quickly to identify and close down weaknesses in the system and disrupt those seeking to cause harm."

FCA pledges

The regulator said it would continue to work on slowing the growth of both authorised push payment (APP) and investment fraud.

The plan said: "Over the longer term, as the national effort mobilises with the national economic crime strategy to tackle fraud, we aim to achieve a reduction in fraud.

"Our work through this commitment has the dual benefit of both reducing and preventing financial crime and also achieving our commitment to enable consumers to help themselves."

FCA outlines business plan for 2023/24 with four key commitment areas

The FCA said it would also raise awareness of scams and provide consumers with ways to check against its register.

"This will help to reduce the volume of fraud (particularly investment fraud) pushed on consumers. We are also taking action where we identify those intent on committing financial crime," it added.

To achieve this, it said it would increase its use of data to better identify which firms are "more susceptible" to receiving the proceeds of fraud and ensure they are doing "more to stop the flow of illegitimate funds in its tracks".

It added it would increase the volume of proactive assessments of firms' anti-money laundering systems and controls and further develop its data-led analytical tools.

However, the watchdog added that its efforts to tackle financial crime would only be successful if the response was "system-wide", including across public and private partners.

FCA confirms £5.3m spend on 'embedding' Consumer Duty

Quilter financial crime prevention expert Debbie Barton agreed the FCA could "only do so much".

"The Online Safety Bill is a first step to tackling scams, but we have been speaking about it for years now. This is a problem that needed addressing well before today, yet the Bill is making painstakingly slow progress through parliament and in the meantime people continue to suffer," she said.

"Ultimately, tech firms have a duty of care and need to be doing more from the outset to stop these scams popping up in the first place. The public agrees and, according to Ofcom research, see them as being most responsible for taking action."

"Strengthening the enforcement capabilities and requirements across all industries and making social media companies liable for the content pushed on their platforms will help in this regard and take some of the pressure off the FCA and public authorities. It is time the Online Safety Bill was implemented," Barton added.