Equity funds record largest inflows since December 2021

According to Calastone's March Fund Flow Index there was significant turnaround from January and February, which saw significant outflows. As a result of these outflows, the first quarter of the year saw just £199m of net inflows to equity funds, despite the near £1bn added in March.

Global funds were the biggest winner of improving investor confidence, absorbing £1.7bn in new capital, making this their best month since November 2021 and third best on record. Emerging markets were also strong contenders, gaining £393m, their best performance in over a year.

In turn, UK equity funds continued to suffer, losing £747m in their 22nd consecutive month of outflows. European funds also saw investors pull money, losing £238m in their 15th consecutive month of outflows.

Edward Glyn, head of global markets at Calastone, said it may seem "surprising" that the relatively strong performance of UK equities had not improved sentiment.

However, he noted: "The large share of UK-focused funds in investor portfolios makes them an obvious source of cash for those keen to reduce overall equity exposure, while the increasing perception of the London stock market as an investment backwater, along with the political and economic difficulties the country has been facing, have kept the pressure on to rebalance holdings away from UK shares."

ESG funds also did poorly, recording their second-worst month since October 2019, with just £218m flowing into the space, two-thirds less than their monthly average over the last three years. This has led to Calastone's Fund Flow Index for ESG and non-ESG equities converging for the first time since 2019.

Glyn argued the ESG "gold rush" had "passed its peak", largely due to the poor performance of tech stocks, greenwashing backlash and a ‘refocus' of marketing activity by fund managers.

Passive funds were another winner of March, gaining £909m, compared to active's £51m, marking passive's first inflows in more than a year.

Among other asset classes, fixed income funds continued their strong streak of inflows, adding £683m in March, with a record first quarter total of £2.8bn.

Meanwhile, property funds saw their eighth consecutive month of outflows, though only lost £15m, compared to the average of £58m for the last eight months.

Glyn noted that property funds were less responsive to changing market conditions as many funds have implemented restrictions on the speed and frequency with which investors, especially large ones, can withdraw their capital.

He added: "This is a sensible move that prevents fire sales of prized assets, but it makes it harder to gauge investor sentiment in the short term."