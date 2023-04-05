Six candidates bid for Home REIT as trust receive investigation findings draft

It has also agreed to repay £30m to its lender, utilising cash held in a restricted account, bringing its outstanding debt down from £250m to £220m.

In a stock market update, the embattled trust revealed six candidates were bidding to become the firm's investment adviser, but did not reveal the identity of the bidders.

It expects to make an appointment "over the coming weeks" and asserted that any proposed changes to the investment policy would be put to shareholders when required.

The statement added, the board of Home REIT "continues to explore all available options and is giving particular consideration to the potential sale in the near-term of a limited number of properties".

The lender has also provided the group with access to additional funds for general working capital, for which the firm said it was "grateful" for the support.

Home REIT added the firm was continuing to engage with tenants to restore rent payments and maintain the service provision for occupants of the properties.

The trust has received an "initial draft" of the investigation findings from Alvarez and Marsal, which it has described as an "extensive and complex report" that remains subject to "certain clarifications and finalisation".

"An announcement regarding its key findings will be made as soon as practicable," the statement read.