Baillie Gifford rebrands £127m Multi Asset Income fund

Lesley Dunn (pictured) is one of the managers of the strategy.

The asset manager said the move is to reflect the desired outcome of the fund, which is to provide a sustainable stream of income that protects against inflation.

Baillie Gifford Sustainable Income will formally adopt sustainable indicators, which the managers believe will help it to deliver its objective, which remains unchanged, over time.

The fund, with assets of £126.7m, was launched in August 2018. It aims to deliver a high level of natural monthly income and capital returns which grow in line with UK CPI inflation over the long term.

Baillie Gifford revamps Global Stewardship fund

Sustainability has been part of the fund's underlying investment process since launch, and it uses a combination of investment exclusions and bottom-up analysis.

The management team has made several enhancements in this area last year, including the full integration of sovereign bonds in its sustainability analysis.

The name change now highlights externally the importance of sustainability factors to managers Steven Hay, Lesley Dunn, James Dow and Nicoleta Dumitru.

In line with the sustainability theme, these managers believe the best income payers of tomorrow will be the forward-thinking companies that are successfully adapting to meet the needs of a sustainable economy.

Baillie Gifford Japan Smaller Companies fund appoints co-manager

Over the long term, they take the view that an emphasis on sustainability will lead to better investment decisions and financial returns for clients.

Changes have been made to the fund's investment policy to reflect these beliefs. It is managed in accordance with both a qualitative and a quantitative sustainability analysis to ensure investments are compatible with a sustainable economy.

James Budden, director of marketing and distribution at Baillie Gifford, said: "These changes are not actually changing anything so far as the current portfolio is concerned which is an indication of how the team has been thinking in the past.

"The ongoing clarity offered by the name change allows investors to formally recognise and understand the importance of sustainability in asset selection."