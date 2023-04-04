US overtakes UK as most attractive market for UK retail investors

Charles Schwab UK research

Valeria Martinez
The US now ranks top, with two thirds (66%) of UK investors believing it to be an attractive market.
The US now ranks top, with two thirds (66%) of UK investors believing it to be an attractive market.

The UK market has lost favour with British retail investors over the past year, with the US now ranking as the best economic market for UK retail investors to invest in.

According to the latest Investment Forces research from Charles Schwab UK, the UK has dropped three places in the ranking of most attractive markets, as domestic investors feel increasingly bearish towards the UK economy's prospects.

The US is now at the top of the ranking, with two thirds (66%) of UK investors believing it to be an attractive market. The UK (61%) now ranks fourth after Europe (64%) and emerging markets (63%) after dropping 9 percentage points since the end of 2021.

The perception of the US as a safer and less volatile market among UK investors has grown by 13 percentage points to 32% since December 2021.

In the same time frame, investors' perception of the UK as the best market to invest in has dropped by 11 percentage points, from 50% to 39%, while the US has increased its market share to 15%, up from 9%.

London loses sole spot as top financial centre as city ties with New York

Since December 2021, optimism for the UK market has decreased on all short-, mid-, and long-term time horizons. Only 27% of investors have a favourable perspective for the UK for the coming three months, and only 33% have a favourable outlook for the coming year.

Richard Flynn, managing director at Charles Schwab UK, said: "The current environment of economic uncertainty, combined with a cost of living crisis, is encouraging UK investors to explore other shores in search of less risky investment opportunities, and many are settling on the US market.

"The regulatory environment in the UK, particularly the changes to Capital Gains Tax allowance, will likely have a large impact on mass-affluent investors. This is stimulating a shift to more international investing." 

56% of respondents believe the amount they invest will be negatively impacted by the reduction in their tax-free allowance. Among Gen Z investors, this percentage jumps to 75%, while it is 69% for Millennials.

Digital 9 Infrastructure team buys £250,000 of shares as discount widens to 44%

TR Property investment trust promotes director to chair-elect

