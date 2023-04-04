TR Property investment trust promotes director to chair-elect

David Watson is retiring after over a decade at the board, having become chair following the retirement of Hugh Seaborn in July 2020.

Bolsover joined the board of the 118-year-old trust in 2019. Her executive career was at Cazenove and JP Morgan Cazenove, where she was managing director of the mutual fund business, and later director of corporate communications.

She is currently chair of Fidelity Asian Values Trust, a director at Bellevue Healthcare trust and a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford. Her old position at TR Property will be replaced by Tim Gillbanks.

Watson is retiring after over a decade at the board, having become chair following the retirement of Hugh Seaborn in July 2020. He spent nine years as finance director of M&G Group, and more recently at Aviva as CFO of Aviva General Insurance.

He said: "I am delighted to hand over to Kate. Her extensive experience of the financial world, and investment trusts in particular, has brought a lot to the board."

Bolsover added: "I am grateful to David for his leadership of the board through the uncertainty of the pandemic and recent market turbulence. I am excited to be taking over in a market environment where a long-term approach to investment and diligent diversification are even more crucial for investors."

The board has also appointed Busola Sodeinde to the board as an independent non-executive director. She is a non-executive director of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and at Ombudsman Services, as well as a board member of the Church Commissioners for England and a trustee of The Scouts Association.

Until 2019, she was CFO at State Street Global Markets EMEA. Before that, she was a director in corporate finance at Deutsche Bank Capital Markets.