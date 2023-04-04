TR Property investment trust promotes director to chair-elect

David Watson retires

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
David Watson is retiring after over a decade at the board, having become chair following the retirement of Hugh Seaborn in July 2020.
Image:

David Watson is retiring after over a decade at the board, having become chair following the retirement of Hugh Seaborn in July 2020.

The board of the TR Property investment trust will appoint senior independent director Kate Bolsover as chair in July as David Watson retires.

Bolsover joined the board of the 118-year-old trust in 2019. Her executive career was at Cazenove and JP Morgan Cazenove, where she was managing director of the mutual fund business, and later director of corporate communications. 

She is currently chair of Fidelity Asian Values Trust, a director at Bellevue Healthcare trust and a non-executive director of Baillie Gifford. Her old position at TR Property will be replaced by Tim Gillbanks. 

Watson is retiring after over a decade at the board, having become chair following the retirement of Hugh Seaborn in July 2020. He spent nine years as finance director of M&G Group, and more recently at Aviva as CFO of Aviva General Insurance.

atomos names chair as Endemano steps down

He said: "I am delighted to hand over to Kate. Her extensive experience of the financial world, and investment trusts in particular, has brought a lot to the board." 

Bolsover added: "I am grateful to David for his leadership of the board through the uncertainty of the pandemic and recent market turbulence. I am excited to be taking over in a market environment where a long-term approach to investment and diligent diversification are even more crucial for investors."

The board has also appointed Busola Sodeinde to the board as an independent non-executive director. She is a non-executive director of Hargreave Hale AIM VCT and at Ombudsman Services, as well as a board member of the Church Commissioners for England and a trustee of The Scouts Association. 

Until 2019, she was CFO at State Street Global Markets EMEA. Before that, she was a director in corporate finance at Deutsche Bank Capital Markets. 

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Digital 9 Infrastructure team buys £250,000 of shares as discount widens to 44%

US overtakes UK as most attractive market for UK retail investors

More on People moves

Alex Game (pictured), has been made co-manage of Unicorn Smaller Companies fund.
People moves

Unicorn appoints co-manager on UK Smaller Companies fund

Alex Game

Laura Miller
clock 04 April 2023 • 1 min read
Elliot joined Martin Currie from Franklin Templeton, where most recently he was head of strategic accounts.
People moves

Martin Currie appoints head of UK business development

Mark Elliott

Laura Miller
clock 04 April 2023 • 1 min read
Taylor worked as CEO of Ascentric and Co-Operative Insurance
People moves

atomos names chair as Endemano steps down

Alison Endemano to step down

Cristian Angeloni
clock 03 April 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Investec W&I UK merges with Rathbones in £839m deal

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Rathbones CEO on Investec W&I merger: Scale crucial to beat inflation

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
03

Martin Currie appoints head of UK business development

04 April 2023 • 1 min read
04

'Year of the bond' will be bumpier than expected

04 April 2023 • 3 min read
05

US overtakes UK as most attractive market for UK retail investors

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
06

'It was too late': Credit Suisse chair Lehmann apologises for bank failure

04 April 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot