RIT Capital Partners chair and third largest shareholder increase stakes amid backlash

Lord Rothschild (pictured) owns 12.4% of the RIT Capital Markets trust, while his charity has a 10% holding.

According to a stock exchange notice today (3 April), chair James Leigh-Pemberton has purchased 5,200 shares at 1,910p each, while Lord Rothschild's Foundation now has 15,390,848 shares with voting rights.

The £4.1bn capital preservation trust is backed by the Rothschild family and managed by J Rothschild Management. The company's website shows Lord Rothschild, Hannah Rothschild and the Lord Rothschild's Foundation as its three largest shareholders, collectively owning over 32% of the trust.

Investor demand for the trust has collapsed in recent months, as seen by the nearly unprecedented 21% discount it is currently trading in. RIT Capital Partners lost investors more than 20% in share price terms last year.

Investec: RIT Capital Partners 'uninvestable' due to cost, transparency issues and VC exposure

As of December 2022, private firms accounted for 40.7% of the trust's holdings, compared to listed shares at 35.1%. At the end of 2021, private companies made up 36.5% of the total.

Back in March, Investec downgraded the trust from 'Hold' to ‘Sell' over concerns of late-stage VC investments pushing up its risk profile and a lack of transparency around its payments to senior employees amid lacklustre returns for investors.

"Over the past three financial years, a period which incorporates a brutal de-rating, RIT has made total share-based payments of £55 million" to its manager J Rothschild Capital Management, the analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell wrote.

In its annual results released on 28 February, the trust said it had spent just £11m buying back its shares last year, although that was a significant increase from £1.4m in 2021.