RIT Capital Partners chair and third largest shareholder increase stakes amid backlash

The Rothschild Foundation

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
Lord Rothschild (pictured) owns 12.4% of the RIT Capital Markets trust, while his charity has a 10% holding.
Image:

Lord Rothschild (pictured) owns 12.4% of the RIT Capital Markets trust, while his charity has a 10% holding.

RIT Capital Partners’ chair and third largest shareholder The Rothschild Foundation have increased their stakes amid a recent backlash over the trust’s private holdings and manager payouts.

According to a stock exchange notice today (3 April), chair James Leigh-Pemberton has purchased 5,200 shares at 1,910p each, while Lord Rothschild's Foundation now has 15,390,848 shares with voting rights. 

The £4.1bn capital preservation trust is backed by the Rothschild family and managed by J Rothschild Management. The company's website shows Lord Rothschild, Hannah Rothschild and the Lord Rothschild's Foundation as its three largest shareholders, collectively owning over 32% of the trust. 

Investor demand for the trust has collapsed in recent months, as seen by the nearly unprecedented  21% discount it is currently trading in. RIT Capital Partners lost investors more than 20% in share price terms last year. 

Investec: RIT Capital Partners 'uninvestable' due to cost, transparency issues and VC exposure

As of December 2022, private firms accounted for 40.7% of the trust's holdings, compared to listed shares at 35.1%. At the end of 2021, private companies made up 36.5% of the total.

Back in March, Investec downgraded the trust from 'Hold' to ‘Sell' over concerns of late-stage VC investments pushing up its risk profile and a lack of transparency around its payments to senior employees amid lacklustre returns for investors.

"Over the past three financial years, a period which incorporates a brutal de-rating, RIT has made total share-based payments of £55 million" to its manager J Rothschild Capital Management, the analysts Alan Brierley and Ben Newell wrote.

In its annual results released on 28 February, the trust said it had spent just £11m buying back its shares last year, although that was a significant increase from £1.4m in 2021.

Related Topics

Valeria Martinez
Author spotlight

Valeria Martinez

Senior Reporter at Investment Week

View profile
More from Valeria Martinez

Burford Capital shares surge after US court rules against Argentina in YPF case

Jupiter head of environmental solutions exits amid closure of two ecology funds

More on Investment Trusts

'Crystal Amber believes that unless it takes immediate action, De La Rue's audit report for the year to March 2023 is likely to include a material uncertainty going concern qualification.'
Investment Trusts

Crystal Amber calls for chair change at De La Rue

Kevin Loosemore

Cristian Angeloni
clock 31 March 2023 • 2 min read
Supermarket Income REIT is on track to declare total dividends of 6p per share for the financial year.
Investment Trusts

Supermarket Income REIT NAV drops 17% in six months

Fall in property valuations

Cristian Angeloni
clock 31 March 2023 • 2 min read
Laurence Hulse, investment director at Dowgate Wealth.
Investment Trusts

Dowgate Wealth launches Onward Opportunities investment trust on AIM

Initial investments of £12.7m

Valeria Martinez
Valeria Martinez
clock 30 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

Nick Train: Fund allocators have become disenchanted with UK equities

03 April 2023 • 2 min read
02

Ex-Quilter boss Paul Feeney appointed CEO of Skerritts Group

03 April 2023 • 1 min read
03

Swiss prosecutor probes UBS takeover of Credit Suisse

03 April 2023 • 2 min read
04

Cash offer for Industrials REIT on the horizon

03 April 2023 • 1 min read
05

Ruffer appoints co-CIO as founder Jonathan Ruffer hands over control to partners

31 March 2023 • 1 min read
06

Link Fund Solutions sale in doubt after Waystone Group senior management exit

30 March 2023 • 2 min read
11 May
United Kingdom
Conference

IW Alternatives Summit 2023

Register now
Trustpilot