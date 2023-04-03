Momentum acquires $2.8bn Crown Agents IM

$8.3bn combined AUM

clock • 1 min read
Ferdi van Heerden, MGIM CEO
Image:

Ferdi van Heerden, MGIM CEO

London-based Momentum Global Investment Management (MGIM) has acquired Crown Agents Investment Management.

The deal, which has received UK regulatory approval, brings MGIM assets under management to $8.3bn

Seeking to complement each other with the acquisition, the firm noted that CAIM mainly focuses on fixed income and reserve management, while MGIM predominantly focuses on multi-asset.

MGIM added that all CAIM staff will be transitioning to MGIM's London head office post-acquisition. No staff departures are foreseen as a result of the transaction, it said.

Ferdi van Heerden, MGIM CEO, said the two team will "complement each other well", with a strong cultural fit.

Roberts Grava, CAIM CEO, added that the firm was "quite excited" about the opportunity of "joining forces" with MGIM.

He said: "MGIM's acquisition will allow us to offer clients a much broader array of investment solutions to meet their needs."

"CAIM seeks to be a Trusted Advisor to each of its clients, even beyond the management of investment portfolios. Working together with MGIM, we will be able to offer our valued investment and advisory services with even greater resources and insight."

