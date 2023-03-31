Robeco appoints global head of thematic investment

Ralf Oberbannscheidt joins

Oberbannscheidt joined from the New York-based firm Global Thematic Partners.
Robeco has appointed Ralf Oberbannscheidt as global head of thematic investment to lead a team managing €18.7bn of assets.

Effective from May, his role will focus on further developing the firm's active thematic investing offering. From Zurich, he will report to Mark van der Kroft, CIO fundamental and quant equity.

Oberbannscheidt joins from New York-based firm Global Thematic Partners, where he was a founding partner and portfolio manager of the global thematic and global agribusiness strategies for institutional mandates and sub-advised retail funds. 

Prior to that, he was senior global equities portfolio manager at DWS, formerly known as Deutsche Asset Management, from 1999 to 2010, based in Frankfurt and later in New York. 

Robeco expands impact range with new Article 9 biodiversity strategy

Commenting on the hire, van der Kroft said: "We are pleased to welcome Ralf to our organisation. He brings a wealth of relevant managerial and portfolio management knowledge that will be of great benefit to Robeco and our clients in the thematic investing offering."

Oberbannscheidt added: "Thematic investing is a great way for investors to take advantage of the structural socioeconomic changes or invest in the solution providers for sustainability challenges we all need to solve.

"I am thrilled to join, head, and further develop a team that has such an outstanding track record and reputation."

