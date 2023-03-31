Premier Miton sales director Neil Bridge to retire

After 12 years at the company

Bridge joined Premier Miton in 2011 after 22 years at Schroders
Bridge joined Premier Miton in 2011 after 22 years at Schroders

Premier Miton’s business development director Neil Bridge will retire later in 2023.

He joined the firm in 2011 after 22 years at Schroders where he was head of UK intermediary distribution.

Bridge is currently responsible for managing and developing relationships with wealth managers and discretionary clients in London and the North West.

Mike O'Shea, CEO of Premier Miton, said Bridge has been "instrumental" in significantly growing the company's assets during his tenure.

Premier Miton haemorrhages £1.1bn in outflows despite positive performance

After his departure, global head of distribution Jonathan Willcocks will continue leading the distribution team.

O'Shea added: "[Bridge] will be greatly missed by both the teams at Premier Miton and by many of our clients with whom he has forged close working relationships over the years.

"We wish Neil all the very best for his retirement and for the future."

