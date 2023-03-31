Crystal Amber calls for chair change at De La Rue

'Crystal Amber believes that unless it takes immediate action, De La Rue's audit report for the year to March 2023 is likely to include a material uncertainty going concern qualification.'

According to the fund, Kevin Loosemore should be replaced with private equity veteran Pepyn Dinandt.

Crystal Amber has been a shareholder in De La Rue since 2018 and holds around 9.8% of total issued share capital of the company.

In a stock exchange notice today (31 March), the company said one of the reasons to call for Loosemore to be replaced was due to a £100m fall in the like-for-like valuation of the business since July 2020.

It noted De La Rue cited "material uncertainty" in its interim results released in November 2022, which Crystal Amber said related to "potential banking covenant breaches".

The fund had already written to De La Rue asking for Loosemore to be replaced in December 2022. In the letter, Crystal Amber also highlighted specific concerns, including the revenue impact from making 300 people redundant in the Kenyan print facility.

The fund said De La Rue directors denied this. Yet, in January 2023, the company closed its Kenyan facilities, which comprised around 12% of total revenues.

De La Rue said the closure would not impact revenues for the current financial year. It is estimated pre-tax profits for the year to 31 March 2023 will be of £22m.

"Crystal Amber believes that unless it takes immediate action, De La Rue's audit report for the year to March 2023 is likely to include a material uncertainty going concern qualification," the fund said.

"This could have an adverse impact on De La Rue, not only as regards tendering for new contracts but importantly for retaining existing customers and contracts."

De La Rue said at the general meeting called in December at Crystal Amber's request to replace the current chair, 95% of votes were in favour of Loosemore continuing in his current role, while 98% voted to re-elect him in July 2022.

The company added: "The board is considering the contents and legality of the requisition notice and further announcements will be made as appropriate. Shareholders are advised to take no action with respect to the requisition notice at this time."