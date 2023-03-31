Supermarket Income REIT NAV drops 17% in six months

Supermarket Income REIT is on track to declare total dividends of 6p per share for the financial year.

NAV per share at the end of the year was 96p, compared with 116p on 30 June 2022 and 113p on 31 December 2021. This marks a 17% drop for the second half of the year and a 15% decrease from the previous year.

In the second half of the year, the company announced two interim dividends for Q4 2022 and Q1 2023 of 1.5p each. The REIT added it is on track to declare total dividends of 6p per share for the financial year.

In H2 2022, Supermarket Income REIT paid £37m in dividends to ordinary shareholders, a significant increase from the £24m paid in the six months to 31 December 2021.

Despite a drop in NAV, chair Nick Hewson said the second half of 2022 saw "very strong underlying performance" of the grocery sector with 8.8% sales growth compared to the previous year, according to data from Kantar.

The NAV decrease has largely been attributed to a fall in property valuations caused by broader interest rate policy changes, but Hewson was confident the company's balance sheet "remains strong".

He explained the REIT has sold assets shortly after the end of the year worth around 40% of its market capitalisation, bringing net proceeds to "at least £430m over the course of the next few months".

The company's board said the funds will be used in the "most accretive way for shareholders".

Hewson added: "We have a high quality, handpicked portfolio of supermarket property with 100% rental collection, benefitting from being in the non-discretionary spend sector of grocery. Our secure rental income is 80% linked to inflation.

"Our debt is 100% fixed (or hedged to fixed) giving us a high degree of certainty of cashflows and, therefore, dividend over the medium term."