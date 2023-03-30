Regional REIT's asset manager to be sold

London & Scottish Property IM

LSPIM’s staff will remain unchanged, including Stephen Inglis as CEO.
London & Scottish Property Investment Management, Regional REIT’s asset manager, is being sold, the investment trust said in a regulatory filing today (30 March).

LSPIM is in "late-stage discussions" to be acquired by an unnamed multi-national asset manager, Regional REIT said.

The real estate investment trust added that its board does not believe there will be any disruption to its services, should the acquisition go ahead.

"The board believes the transaction will enhance the overall strength and capabilities of the asset manager to the benefit of the company's long-term strategy," it said.

LSPIM's staff will remain unchanged, including Stephen Inglis as CEO.

LSPIM has been contacted for comment.

