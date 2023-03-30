Bank of England and FCA launch consultation on Senior Managers and Certification Regime

Part of Edinburgh Reforms

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
The Bank of England
The Bank of England

The Bank of England and the Financial Conduct Authority have launched a consultation on the Senior Managers and Certification Regime (SM&CR).

In December, the government said that as part of the Edinburgh Reforms, the Treasury, FCA and Prudential Regulation Authority would begin separate reviews of the SM&CR.

The FCA and PRA are reviewing the effectiveness, scope, and proportionality of the regulatory regime, while the Treasury examines the legislative side.

Introduced in 2016, the regime was put in place to reduce consumer harm and strengthen market integrity in the financial services sector by making individuals accountable for their conduct and competence.

Under the regime, senior executives could face penalties ranging from fines to bans if they did not take "reasonable steps'' to prevent infractions, while senior managers of lenders and major investment firms that caused a bank failure could be punished with up to seven years' imprisonment and unlimited fines.

The FCA and PRA have undertaken various evaluations of the SM&CR in recent years, with the PRA in 2020 finding a large majority of the firms surveyed "believed the SM&CR was having a positive effect on individual behaviour".

Regulators noted the proportion of employees who agreed senior leaders in their organisation took responsibility, especially when things went wrong, rose from 58% when the SM&CR was introduced in 2016 to 68% in 2022.

Overall, the regulators described the feedback they had received on the regime from firms as "predominantly positive".

Chancellor Hunt to launch review of Senior Managers and Certification Regime - reports

However, the watchdogs did note some issues still exist in the regime, which will be examined by the review. These included challenges in completing regulatory references and the criteria for making conduct notifications, the growth in new expectations on senior managers in respect of new and emerging risks, the frequency of submitting information and delays in the approval process.

The regulators added they recognised "concerns have been raised by firms over delays in the senior manager approval process," which they attributed to a large uptick in applications after SM&CR was extended to all solo-regulated firms.

They had already "taken action" to address this problem and said there had already been "significant improvements and reductions in delays".

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Trustpilot