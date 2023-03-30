Gresham House sees profits jump as AUM continues to grow

AUM up 20%

Gresham House's chief executive Tony Dalwood
Gresham House's chief executive Tony Dalwood

Gresham House’s adjusted operating profit grew 34% to £27.1m last year, as asset under management for the firm grew from £6.5bn to £7.8n.

In the firm's full-year results, it revealed a strong year as organic growth reached £1.1bn, leading to the spike in profits and net core income rising 25%.

The cash position of the group also improved, increasing to £32m, with an undrawn committed Revolving Credit Facility (RCF) of £20m available.

The board added that it would be recommending a 60% increase to the dividend to 16p, meaning that the firm's dividend will have increased 256% over the last three years.

Tony Dalwood, chief of Gresham House, noted that the strong performance had come during a year "in which many fund management businesses have found growth challenging".

He attributed the growth to "our differentiated and relatively resilient asset classes, together with our investment track records," adding that these will provide further opportunities for growth going forwards, both in the UK and internationally.

Throughout 2022, the firm emphasised international expansion, acquiring a firm in Ireland, launching the Irish Strategic Forestry fund, and gaining a New Zealand carbon credits mandate.

Dalwood concluded: "We move into 2023 in a strong position and have continued to raise funds across a number of our asset classes. The long-term potential to scale Gresham House remains our ambition."

