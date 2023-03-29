FCA delays implementation of initial Sustainability Disclosure Requirements

This broad-brush 'anti-greenwashing rule' was set to come into force on 30 June while the labelling and disclosures reforms were slated for 2024, but these could both be pushed back due to the "significant response" to the regulator's SDR consultation paper.

The consultation closed on 25 January 2023 having received around 240 written responses, the FCA revealed, prompting the watchdog to announce: "To take account of the significant response, we intend to publish the Policy Statement in Q3 this year, and the proposed effective dates will be adjusted accordingly.

The published Policy Statement will give the market the closest representation of the FCA's final rules. The areas given today for inclusion are marketing restrictions, refining some of the specific criteria for labels and clarifying how different products, asset classes, and strategies can qualify for a label.

A key criticism of the proposal was a lack of consideration for multi-asset and blended strategies, which today's announcement has assured will be factored in by the Autumn.

The regulator will also clarify grey areas such as primary and secondary channels for achieving sustainability outcomes not being required, and that independent verification of a product's categorisation is not warranted to qualify for a label.

Today's announcement shares some looser details, such as that "there will be a place" in the Policy Statement for products that may not qualify for labels, but still have some "sustainability-related characteristics".

Since being criticised by the Treasury Sub-Committee for Financial Services Regulation earlier this year for a lack of detail regarding international operability - today's statement indicates its response.

It reads: "We have sought international coherence with other regimes and will continue to consider how to further support compatibility, while emphasising that we need robust standards for the UK to remain at the global forefront of sustainable investment."

The FCA also hints at the outcomes of its continuing review of ESG data providers also being included in the Policy Statement - something that had been tipped for Q2 of this year.

The Disclosures and Labels Advisory Group will continue to be engaged by the regulator throughout the coming months.

Of the delay, Gemma Woodward, head of responsible investment at Quilter Cheviot said: "Given the complexity of the topic and the scale of the response from the industry, it is good to see the FCA take its time with its policy statement on the Sustainability Disclosure Requirements. There is a mass of sustainable and responsible regulation being introduced just now, so it is important firms are given the time to plan and resource effectively and make the new policies a success."

She hopes however, that the Policy Statement will be"crystal clear on what constitutes marketing.

She continued: "The FCA initially said it would prohibit firms from using certain terms in the naming and marketing of non-labelled products. As a result, there is a concern that things such as Stewardship Code responses or voting and engagement reports are deemed to be marketing documents and thus cannot be used in conjunction with non-labelled products, even if voting and engagement is going on under the bonnet."

James Alexander, CEO of UKSIF, said in a LinkedIn post: "We support the FCA's direction of travel", and praised that comments and feedback to "further improve the SDR now being looked into more closely.

"We look forward to working constructively with the FCA to build a labelling and disclosures framework that delivers."

This piece was originally published on Investment Week's sister publication Sustainable Investment