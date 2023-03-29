New listings on AIM reach record low in the last twelve months

Only nine new listings

Valeria Martinez
clock • 1 min read
The number of IPOs in the market this year is even lower than in the aftermath of the credit crunch in 2009/10, which saw 47 new listings.
London’s Alternative Investment Market has reached a record low in initial public offerings, with only nine companies floating in the last twelve months, a 88% decrease on the 74 listings in the previous year.

According to a report by accountancy group UHY Hacker Young, fewer new listings have led to a 97% drop in funds raised in IPOs, from £1.4bn in 2021/22, to just £46m this year.

The number of IPOs in the market in the past year was even lower than in the aftermath of the credit crunch in 2009/10, which saw 47 new listings. The previous record low was in 2019/20, which saw 22 IPOs during lockdown conditions. 

On average, the AIM market has delivered 138 IPOs per year since its launch in June 1995, 15 times more than the nine in the past twelve months. 

IPOs in London drop 90% in 2022

Colin Wright, partner and chair of the UHY Hacker Young group, said that higher interest rates have led to investors becoming more risk averse and less keen on smaller, high-growth and higher-risk investments. 

"Over the last year, UK investors have experienced a bloodbath for growth shares and larger more mature dividend paying companies are now more in demand," he said. 

"With interest rates increasing, growth stalling and continued political uncertainties, investors want stable cash flows over speculative future growth."

