Bloomberg launches SFDR dashboard to align portfolios with key ESG indicators

Bloomberg’s SFDR solution is available through the Bloomberg Terminal and to Enterprise Data clients via Data License.

The solution combines data on controversial weapons and UNGC violations from ESG Book and on civil liberties and political rights from Freedom House with data aggregated by Bloomberg, offering complete coverage of mandatory PAIs and making the reporting process more seamless and efficient.

The new SFDR dashboard on the Bloomberg terminal allows the ability to analyse and track underlying companies in each fund that investors may be invested in against a peer group of companies and across a range of ESG criteria.

Bloomberg adds sustainable bond indices to terminals

Nadia Humphreys, business manager, sustainable finance solutions at Bloomberg, said: "Bloomberg's SFDR solution goes beyond supporting firms with reporting, it helps investors manage portfolios with SFDR's objective in mind, which is to drive investments towards more sustainable companies.

"We help fund managers cut through the complexity and empower them to conduct precise due diligence on the sustainability of their investments."

Bloomberg gender study shows there is room to improve

Bloomberg has now integrated SFDR data to its portfolio and risk analytics solution, PORT, so investors can assess investments, whether ESG-related or not, and conduct regulatory reporting.

The SFDR solution maps clients to company reported ESG data on more than 15,000 companies globally. Bloomberg also provides company reported emissions and estimates for Scope 1, 2 and 3 emissions, covering over 100,000 companies.