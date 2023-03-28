ECB's inaugural climate impact disclosures show increase in emissions

However, the increases across both its corporate and pandemic emergency purchase programme portfolios were attributed to the uptick in purchases to accommodate monetary policy rather than issuers' emissions.

The ECB stated: "Although the portfolios' absolute greenhouse gas emissions have increased in recent years because the Eurosystem has purchased more securities for monetary policy purposes, issuers' carbon intensity has gradually declined."

Elsewhere, the new disclosures showed that the Eurosystem corporate sector portfolios and ECB non-monetary policy portfolios were "on a decarbonisation pathway", with an increased allocation towards green bonds a contributing factor - up from 1% in 2019 to 13% in 2022. The ECB also asserted that last October's decision to tilt corporate sector holdings towards "issuers with better climate performance" has helped to decarbonise its portfolios.

Such re-alignments of the ECB's staff pension fund have contributed to a halving of emissions from the corporate and equity investments within the portfolio since 2019. The ECB plans to set interim decarbonisation targets to "stay on track with Paris Agreement goals", but no date has been set for the release of these.

The disclosures cover the Eurosystem's corporate security holdings under the corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP) and the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), as well as the ECB's euro-denominated non-monetary policy portfolios (NMPPs), including its own funds portfolio and its staff pension fund. They are part of a wider disclosure programme from all Eurosystem central banks, and follow the minimum reporting standards outlined in the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and include wider climate-related governance, strategy and risk management.

"These disclosures are a further piece of the puzzle in our efforts to contribute to fighting climate change," said president Christine Lagarde. "They give us a clear view of our progress in decarbonising our portfolios and, over time, they will help us to chart the most effective course towards the goals of the Paris Agreement."

The ECB has stated its commitment to continue to disclose the climate-related information associated with these selected portfolios, with plans to extend the programme as the "quality and availability of data progresses". Next in line to have assets disclosed are those within the public sector purchase programme (PSPP), the third covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3) and other assets under the PEPP.