ECB's inaugural climate impact disclosures show increase in emissions

Carbon footprint of portfolios

Sian Barnett Wike
clock • 2 min read
ECB's inaugural climate impact disclosures show increase in emissions

The European Central Bank (ECB) has released its first disclosures regarding the carbon footprints of its investment portfolios, showing an increase in absolute greenhouse gas emissions.

However, the increases across both its corporate and pandemic emergency purchase programme portfolios were attributed to the uptick in purchases to accommodate monetary policy rather than issuers' emissions.

The ECB stated: "Although the portfolios' absolute greenhouse gas emissions have increased in recent years because the Eurosystem has purchased more securities for monetary policy purposes, issuers' carbon intensity has gradually declined."

Elsewhere, the new disclosures showed that the Eurosystem corporate sector portfolios and ECB non-monetary policy portfolios were "on a decarbonisation pathway", with an increased allocation towards green bonds a contributing factor - up from 1% in 2019 to 13% in 2022. The ECB also asserted that last October's decision to tilt corporate sector holdings towards "issuers with better climate performance" has helped to decarbonise its portfolios.

Such re-alignments of the ECB's staff pension fund have contributed to a halving of emissions from the corporate and equity investments within the portfolio since 2019. The ECB plans to set interim decarbonisation targets to "stay on track with Paris Agreement goals", but no date has been set for the release of these.

ESG investing in emerging markets faces major hurdles despite vital importance

The disclosures cover the Eurosystem's corporate security holdings under the corporate sector purchase programme (CSPP) and the pandemic emergency purchase programme (PEPP), as well as the ECB's euro-denominated non-monetary policy portfolios (NMPPs), including its own funds portfolio and its staff pension fund. They are part of a wider disclosure programme from all Eurosystem central banks, and follow the minimum reporting standards outlined in the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) and include wider climate-related governance, strategy and risk management.

"These disclosures are a further piece of the puzzle in our efforts to contribute to fighting climate change," said president Christine Lagarde. "They give us a clear view of our progress in decarbonising our portfolios and, over time, they will help us to chart the most effective course towards the goals of the Paris Agreement."

The ECB has stated its commitment to continue to disclose the climate-related information associated with these selected portfolios, with plans to extend the programme as the "quality and availability of data progresses". Next in line to have assets disclosed are those within the public sector purchase programme (PSPP), the third covered bond purchase programme (CBPP3) and other assets under the PEPP. 

Related Topics

Sian Barnett Wike
Author spotlight

Sian Barnett Wike

View profile
More from Sian Barnett Wike

Investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group with new industry engagement initiative

FCA scolds 'poor' ESG benchmark providers for risking 'widespread failings'

More on ESG

Among the 93 investors agreeing to participate are large asset managers Allianz Global Investors, BNP Paribas Asset Management, Fidelity, Legal and General Investment Management, M&G and Schroders.
ESG

Investors target Tesco, British Airways and Drax Group with new industry engagement initiative

IIGCC launches NZEI

Sian Barnett Wike
Sian Barnett Wike
clock 27 March 2023 • 2 min read
Robert Horrocks argued that emerging markets were the one place that ESG investing "actually matters".
ESG

ESG investing in emerging markets faces major hurdles despite vital importance

Disclosure seen as key issue

Elliot Gulliver-Needham
Elliot Gulliver-Needham
clock 27 March 2023 • 5 min read
Sustainable Investment Festival 2023
ESG

Register now: Investment Week reveals first speakers for Sustainable Investment Festival 2023

Investment Week is pleased to unveil some of the expert speakers for Incisive Media’s Sustainable Investment Festival on 14-15 June in London.

Investment Week
clock 22 March 2023 • 1 min read
Most read
01

UK food inflation reaches record high but has room to grow

28 March 2023 • 1 min read
02

Andrew Bailey: SVB collapse was the 'fastest passage from health to death since Barings'

28 March 2023 • 5 min read
03

ESG investing in emerging markets faces major hurdles despite vital importance

27 March 2023 • 5 min read
04

abrdn Smaller Companies Income trust mulls merger following 33.2% crash in 2022

28 March 2023 • 2 min read
05

Stock Spotlight: Air travel resurgence fuels Rolls-Royce while ESG concerns persist

27 March 2023 • 5 min read
06

What on earth is going on in Scottish Mortgage‽

27 March 2023 • 4 min read
30 Mar
United Kingdom
Website

SI Alliance webinar: Equities, bonds and real assets: Where are the investment opportunities?

Register now
Trustpilot