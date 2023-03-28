Calastone names managing director for UK and Europe

Fox used to be managing director, head of Asia at Calastone

The vacancy will be filled by Justin Christopher, who will lead the Asian side of the business from Singapore.

Christopher used work as co-head of global market solutions, co-leading Calastone's Australia and New Zealand business, which will now be solely led by Teresa Walker.

Additionally, Ed Lopez has been promoted to the newly created role of president of money market services, where he will focus on driving the global growth of Calastone's money market services business. He was previously chief revenue officer for the firm.

Finally, Brain Godins has been hires as the firm's chief commercial officer, having previously led HSBC's Securities Services division for Asia-Pacific and Middle East.

Calastone CEO Julien Hammerson said: "Calastone has continued its impressive global expansion, welcoming over 600 new clients over the past year, and now connects over 3,600 clients across 54 countries and territories, processing over £250 billion of investment value each month."