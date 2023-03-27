Pair of Liontrust non-executive directors resign from the board

Emma Howard Boyd and Quintin Price

Howard Boyd was appointed to the board in January 2022, while Price joined the Liontrust board in April 2021.
Howard Boyd was appointed to the board in January 2022, while Price joined the Liontrust board in April 2021.

Emma Howard Boyd and Quintin Price, non-executive directors at Liontrust, have stepped down from the board with immediate effect.

In a London Stock Exchange notice on Friday (24 March), the firm said it is in the process of searching for new non-executive directors and "will be providing a further update in due course".

Their resignations followed the departure of another non-executive, Sophia Tickell, in September 2021 in the wake of a shareholder revolt over executive remuneration at the firm last September. 

Liontrust executive pay changes narrowly passes vote

Alastair Barbour, chair of Liontrust, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Emma and Quintin for the contributions they have made to the board of Liontrust and wish them all the very best for the future."

Howard Boyd was appointed to the board in January 2022, while Price joined the Liontrust board in April 2021.

 

