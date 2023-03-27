Pair of Liontrust non-executive directors resign from the board

Howard Boyd was appointed to the board in January 2022, while Price joined the Liontrust board in April 2021.

In a London Stock Exchange notice on Friday (24 March), the firm said it is in the process of searching for new non-executive directors and "will be providing a further update in due course".

Their resignations followed the departure of another non-executive, Sophia Tickell, in September 2021 in the wake of a shareholder revolt over executive remuneration at the firm last September.

Alastair Barbour, chair of Liontrust, said: "On behalf of the board, I would like to thank Emma and Quintin for the contributions they have made to the board of Liontrust and wish them all the very best for the future."

