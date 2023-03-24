JPMAM's head of global FX strategy departs

Nick Wall will take over Neil Weller's role and the three funds he oversaw

Weller oversaw nearly $4bn across three fixed income strategies, including the JPM Global Aggregate Bond, Global Short Duration Bond and Aggregate Bond funds.

In a notice to shareholders, the asset manager said portfolio manager Nick Wall would replace Weller as head of global FX strategy and on the three funds.

Wall joined JPMAM in 2020 from Jupiter, where he worked as a fixed income portfolio manager for more than four years.

Weller took the head of global FX strategy position in 2014, after more than 11 years at BlackRock as director of alpha strategies.

JPMAM declined to comment.

JPMAM removes Lanctot from Global Macro fund

The JPM Aggregate Bond fund is the largest of the three with $2.8bn in assets, according to data from FEfundinfo. The Global Short Duration Bond fund follows suit with $614m, while the Global Aggregate Bond fund has $364m.

Of the three, the Aggregate Bond fun is, in relative terms, the best performing strategy, losing 6.3% over the last three years.

Over the same period, the Global Aggregate Bond fell 11.3% compared with average returns of -10.3% for the Bonds Global sector; while the Global Short Duration Bond lost 1.3% versus Bond Global Short Term sector's average return of -3.2%.